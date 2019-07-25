NZD/USD recovers modestly from 10-day lows, trades below 0.67

- US Dollar Index stays in upper-half of its weekly range.
- Sour market mood weighs on antipodeans on Thursday.
- Coming up: Goods Trade Balance, Durable Goods Orders and Jobless Claims from US.
The NZD/USD pair closed the previous day flat near 0.67 but struggled to stage a meaningful recovery during the Asian session amid a lack of significant fuındamental drivers.
With the market sentiment turning sour, which is reflected upon falling US T-bond yields, during the European trading hours, risk-sensitive NZD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level in ten days at 0.6684. Although the pair found support and started a corrective move, it remains in the negative territory below the 0.67 handle.
Meanwhile, ahead of the day's critical macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near the 97.70 area, allowing the pair to limit its losses for the time being.
Eyes on US data
Goods Trade Balance and Durable Goods Orders data later today will be watched closely by market participants as they are likely to provide fresh insights into Friday's GDP data and a possible shift in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook next week.
Previewing the data, "A welcome jump in the volatile nondefense aircraft segment (Boeing) and a rise in vehicle orders are likely to support headline growth. Although we pencil in a -0.2% m/m retreat in durable goods ex-transportation, we see scope for a small 0.2% gain in core capex orders,” TD Securities analysts said.
Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6692
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6694
|Daily SMA50
|0.6616
|Daily SMA100
|0.6674
|Daily SMA200
|0.6724
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6724
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6691
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6792
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6487
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6656
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6755
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces, remains depressed ahead of ECB
EUR/USD bounced from 1.1121, still unable to surpass the 1.1150/60 region, as speculative interests suspect the ECB could announce steeper stimulus measures. US Durable Goods Orders also in the way.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back closer to $1430 area
Gold reversed an early dip during the Asian session on Thursday and climbed to fresh session tops, around the $1427 region in the last hour.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.