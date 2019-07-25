NZD/USD recovers modestly from 10-day lows, trades below 0.67

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index stays in upper-half of its weekly range.
  • Sour market mood weighs on antipodeans on Thursday.
  • Coming up: Goods Trade Balance, Durable Goods Orders and Jobless Claims from US.

The NZD/USD pair closed the previous day flat near 0.67 but struggled to stage a meaningful recovery during the Asian session amid a lack of significant fuındamental drivers.

With the market sentiment turning sour, which is reflected upon falling US T-bond yields, during the European trading hours, risk-sensitive NZD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its lowest level in ten days at 0.6684. Although the pair found support and started a corrective move, it remains in the negative territory below the 0.67 handle.

Meanwhile, ahead of the day's critical macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index continues to move sideways near the 97.70 area, allowing the pair to limit its losses for the time being. 

Eyes on US data

Goods Trade Balance and Durable Goods Orders data later today will be watched closely by market participants as they are likely to provide fresh insights into Friday's GDP data and a possible shift in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook next week.

Previewing the data, "A welcome jump in the volatile nondefense aircraft segment (Boeing) and a rise in vehicle orders are likely to support headline growth. Although we pencil in a -0.2% m/m retreat in durable goods ex-transportation, we see scope for a small 0.2% gain in core capex orders,” TD Securities analysts said.

Technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6692
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 0.6705
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6694
Daily SMA50 0.6616
Daily SMA100 0.6674
Daily SMA200 0.6724
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6724
Previous Daily Low 0.6691
Previous Weekly High 0.6792
Previous Weekly Low 0.6686
Previous Monthly High 0.6722
Previous Monthly Low 0.6487
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6704
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6689
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6674
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6656
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6722
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.674
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6755

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

