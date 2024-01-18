The NZD/USD pair recovers its recent losses during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair bounces off the multi-week lows of 0.6088 and rebounds above the 0.6100 mark. The upside of the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) might be limited as investors are concerned about a weak post-Covid recovery in China. NZD/USD currently trades around 0.6127, up 0.28% on the day. The US retail sales came in stronger than expected in December, which might convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) to delay the interest rate cuts. Retail sales rose 0.6% MoM last month from a 0.3% gain in November, beating the estimation of 0.4%, according to the Commerce Department's Census Bureau. On Tuesday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated that the central bank will be able to lower the target range for the federal funds rate this year, but it should be lowered methodically and carefully. On the Kiwi front, consumer confidence in China has been constrained by the challenges faced in the property sector and a low chance of additional stimulus measures from the Chinese authorities. China achieved GDP growth of 5.2% in the fourth quarter, compared to the 4.9% expansion in the third quarter, worse than the estimation of 5.3%. On a quarter basis, the Chinese GDP growth number expanded by 1.0% in Q4 versus 1.3% prior, in line with the expectation of 1.0%. Looking ahead, market players will focus on US Housing Starts, Building Permits, weekly Initial Claims, and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, due later on Thursday. On Friday, the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Next week, the New Zealand Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be due. Traders will take cues from the data and find opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.