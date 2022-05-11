- NZD/USD gained positive traction on Wednesday and snapped a four-day losing streak to the YTD low.
- Retreating US bond yields, the risk-on impulse weighed on the safe-haven USD and extended support.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets should limit the USD losses and cap the major ahead of the US CPI report.
The NZD/USD pair extended its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session and climbed to a fresh daily high, around mid-0.6300s in the last hour.
The pair witnessed a short-covering bounce on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak to its lowest level since June 2020, around the 0.6275 area touched the previous day. The ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields prompted some selling around the US dollar. Apart from this, a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment further undermined the safe-haven buck and extended support to the perceived riskier kiwi.
That said, lingering recession fears - amid tight global supply chains resulting from China's zero-covid policy and the war in Ukraine - acted as a tailwind for the buck. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the Fed would need to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation and are pricing in a 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022. This, in turn, should limit the USD losses and cap the upside for the NZD/USD pair.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release later during the early North American session. The US CPI report would influence the Fed's tightening path and influence the near-term USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment should provide a meaningful impetus to the NZD/USD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6349
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94
|Today daily open
|0.629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.658
|Daily SMA50
|0.6761
|Daily SMA100
|0.6745
|Daily SMA200
|0.6867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6349
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6276
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6569
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6393
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6304
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6188
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6378
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6407
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
