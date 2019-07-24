NZD/USD recovers above 0.67 on latest headlines surrounding US-China trade conflict

- China reportedly approved purchases of US soybeans as goodwill.
- NZ reports a wider-than-expected trade surplus in June.
- US Dollar Index stays flat on the day near 97.70 ahead of PMI data.
The NZD/USD spent the first half of the day fluctuating in a narrow band below the 0.67 handle but staged a modest rebound in the last couple of hours boosted by renewed US-China trade optimism. As of writing, the pair was up 0.1% on the day at 0.6710.
During the early trading hours of the Asian session, the data published by the Statistics New Zealand revealed that the trade surplus widened to $365 million on a monthly basis in June to beat the market expectation of $100 million but failed to help Kiwi gather strength against its peers.
On the other hand, following yesterday's impressive rally that lifted it to its highest level since late May at 97.81, the US Dollar Index has gone into a consolidation phase as investors withdrew to the sidelines ahead of the IHS Markit's Manufacturing and Services PMI reports, which are expected to show business activity in both sectors picking up in July when compared to June. At the moment, the DXY is flat on the day at 97.70.
Trade headlines help antipodeans
Earlier in the session, several news outlets reported that China has approved purchases of US soybeans as goodwill ahead of Monday's high-level talks, reviving optimism about the trade conflict finally moving toward an end. Meanwhile, during an interview with CNBC, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin explained that he was expecting more than a few more US-China meetings before reaching a potential trade deal. "The US has a long list of issues to work out with China on trade," Mnuchin added, not allowing the pair to push higher.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6708
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6693
|Daily SMA50
|0.6613
|Daily SMA100
|0.6675
|Daily SMA200
|0.6723
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6761
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6702
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6792
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6722
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6487
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6738
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6782
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6802
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2500 as UK Chancellor Hammond resigns
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2500, paring its early gains. UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond has resigned ahead of Boris Johnson's reign as UK PM.
USD/JPY: Finds some support near 108.00 mark, 100-hour EMA
The USD/JPY pair held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit now seemed to show some resilience near the 108.00 round figure mark.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Forex Today: Dollar is king again, Boris Johnson becomes PM, and the euro gets critical data
The US dollar has been consolidating Tuesday's gains. Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street and he will announce his pick for Chancellor. EZ PMIs are in the limelight ahead of Thursday's all-important ECB meeting.