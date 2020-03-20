NZD/USD recovers above 0.5800 on easing concerns over USD shortage

- US Dollar Index retreats below 102 on Friday.
- RBNZ reestablishes USD swap line with Fed to provide liquidity.
- Coming up: Existing Home Sales data from US.
The NZD/USD pair slumped to its lowest level since March of 2009 at 0.5470 on Thursday but staged a decisive recovery on Friday as markets finally started to react to the fiscal and monetary measures taken by major economies to battle coronavirus. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.5820, adding 2.65% on a daily basis.
$30 billion RBNZ-Fed swap line
On Thursday, the Federal Reserve announced that it established temporary USD swap lines to address the USD shortage in funding markets. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said the swap line will provide up to $30 billion liquidity in the FX swap market to ensure funding can be accessed at rates near the official cash rate.
Additionally, reflecting the improving market sentiment, which helps the risk-sensitive NZD find demand, major European equity indexes are up between 3% and 5% on the day.
On the other hand, after rising nearly 5% in the last three days, the US Dollar Index lost its traction and was last seen erasing 1% on the day at 101.90 to help the pair preserve its recovery momentum.
In the second half of the day, Existing Home Sales will be the only data featured in the US economic docket but is unlikely to trigger a market reaction. Despite Friday's decisive rebound, the NZD/USD pair is still down more than 4% on a weekly basis.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5829
|Today Daily Change
|0.0106
|Today Daily Change %
|1.85
|Today daily open
|0.5723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6192
|Daily SMA50
|0.6382
|Daily SMA100
|0.6453
|Daily SMA200
|0.6459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5917
|Previous Daily Low
|0.547
|Previous Weekly High
|0.645
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6005
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.564
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.549
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5256
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5043
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5937
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6384
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
