  • The prevalent USD selling bias helped regain positive traction on Monday.
  • The recent optimism over a partial US-China trade deal remains supportive.

The NZD/USD pair climbed to over one-month tops in the last hour, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.6400 handle.
 
The pair added to its recent goodish recovery move from multi-year lows and continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Monday in the wake of some follow-through selling around the US Dollar.

Persistent USD selling remained supportive

Despite a goodish intraday pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, supported by improving global risk sentiment, the USD bulls remained on the defensive amid expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again in October.
 
This coupled with recent optimism over phase one deal between the world's two largest economies remained supportive of the bid tone surrounding perceived riskier currencies – including the New Zealand Dollar.
 
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, it will not be interesting to see if bulls are able to maintain their dominant position or opt to take some profits off the table on the first day of a new trading week.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6404
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.6387
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6301
Daily SMA50 0.6348
Daily SMA100 0.6485
Daily SMA200 0.6613
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6391
Previous Daily Low 0.6342
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.624
Previous Monthly High 0.6452
Previous Monthly Low 0.6249
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6361
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6356
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6324
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6307
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6405
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6422
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6454

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high

EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high

The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000

GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000

John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst

USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst

The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA

Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA

Gold’s repeated failures to cross 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to portray the yellow metal’s weakness as the monthly trend line limits its downside. The Bullion presently tests the support line while flashing $1,483.55.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits

The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures