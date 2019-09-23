NZD/USD rebounds toward 0.6300 ahead of this week's critical RBNZ announcements

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD stages a technical correction following last week's fall.
  • US Dollar Index remains on track to close the day in the positive territory.
  • RBNZ will announce its policy rate decision on Wednesday.

The NZD/USD pair ticked down at the start of the week and touched its lowest level since September 2015 at 0.6252 but staged a decisive recovery. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6291, adding 0.56% on a daily basis.

The fact that there weren't any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand or any major developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict suggests that the pair's price action today was an overdue technical correction following last week's three-day drop that caused the pair to erase more than 100 pips.

Attention shifts to RBNZ

Later this week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its interest rate decision and will release the monetary policy statement. 

Previewing the RBNX meeting, “We expect the RBNZ will leave the OCR on hold at 1.00% next Wednesday, but leave the door open to further cuts," said analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ). 

"The Bank will most likely want to let the dust settle a little following August’s surprise 50bp move, but with this pre-emptive Committee nothing is certain. We continue to forecast three more 25bp cuts (in November, February and May).”

On the other hand, the Greenback seems to be attracting investors on Monday as a better alternative to major European currencies that came under pressure on disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the euro area and limiting the pair's upside for the time being. The US Dollar Index was last up 0.2% on the day at 98.65. The upbeat Manufacturing and Services PMI reading from the US also provided support to the USD. 

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6291
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 0.6258
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6357
Daily SMA50 0.6477
Daily SMA100 0.6535
Daily SMA200 0.6657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6311
Previous Daily Low 0.6254
Previous Weekly High 0.6392
Previous Weekly Low 0.6254
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6276
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6289
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6238
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6217
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6181
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6295
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6331
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6352

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.10 amid fears of a German recession

EUR/USD struggles around 1.10 amid fears of a German recession

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI crashed to 41.4 and other figures also disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB President Draghi has said he is ready to act.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.24 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD falls toward 1.24 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, down. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff

USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff

The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings from the euro area and Germany revived concerns over a global economic slowdown and ramped up the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.

USD/JPY News

Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs

Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs

Gold broke to the upside during the American session and extended gains. It reached at $1,526 the strongest level in two weeks.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future

Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.

Read more

