NZD/USD rebounds toward 0.6300 ahead of this week's critical RBNZ announcements

- NZD/USD stages a technical correction following last week's fall.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to close the day in the positive territory.
- RBNZ will announce its policy rate decision on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair ticked down at the start of the week and touched its lowest level since September 2015 at 0.6252 but staged a decisive recovery. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6291, adding 0.56% on a daily basis.
The fact that there weren't any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand or any major developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict suggests that the pair's price action today was an overdue technical correction following last week's three-day drop that caused the pair to erase more than 100 pips.
Attention shifts to RBNZ
Later this week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its interest rate decision and will release the monetary policy statement.
Previewing the RBNX meeting, “We expect the RBNZ will leave the OCR on hold at 1.00% next Wednesday, but leave the door open to further cuts," said analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
"The Bank will most likely want to let the dust settle a little following August’s surprise 50bp move, but with this pre-emptive Committee nothing is certain. We continue to forecast three more 25bp cuts (in November, February and May).”
On the other hand, the Greenback seems to be attracting investors on Monday as a better alternative to major European currencies that came under pressure on disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the euro area and limiting the pair's upside for the time being. The US Dollar Index was last up 0.2% on the day at 98.65. The upbeat Manufacturing and Services PMI reading from the US also provided support to the USD.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6291
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.6258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6357
|Daily SMA50
|0.6477
|Daily SMA100
|0.6535
|Daily SMA200
|0.6657
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6311
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6254
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6392
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6276
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6289
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6181
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6295
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6331
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.10 amid fears of a German recession
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI crashed to 41.4 and other figures also disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB President Draghi has said he is ready to act.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.24 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, down. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff
The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) readings from the euro area and Germany revived concerns over a global economic slowdown and ramped up the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.
Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs
Gold broke to the upside during the American session and extended gains. It reached at $1,526 the strongest level in two weeks.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.