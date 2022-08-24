- Dollar drops into the London fix, even as US yields remain at weekly highs.
- DXY reverses turns negative, erasing a 0.60% daily gain.
- NZD/USD: key support above 0.6150 remains in place.
The NZD/USD again rebounded from near 0.6150 and climbed to 0.6200, trimming daily losses. A decline of the US dollar across the board boosted the pair.
The greenback weakened around the London fix, even as US yields printed fresh daily highs. In Wall Street, stocks turned decisively positive and commodities erased losses. The DXY dropped from above 109.00 to 108.40.
Economic data from the US showed on Wednesday a mixed Durable Goods Order report with the headline missing expectations but with positive detail. A different report revealed Existing Home Sales dropped 1% in July to the lowest in two years. On Thursday, a new estimate of Q2 GDP, the weekly Jobless Claims and the Kansas Fed Manufacturing index are due.
During the Asian session Retail Sales data is due in New Zealand. Later on Thursday, the market focus will turn to the Jackson Hole symposium. Jerome Powell will speak on Friday.
Crucial support at 0.6150
The bias in NZD/USD continues to favor the downside. The crucial support is around 0.6150, which capped the upside during the last four trading days. A break lower would clear the way to more losses targeting 0.6125 initially and then 0.6095.
On the upside, the immediate resistance may be seen at 0.6205, followed by 0.6240.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|0.6228
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6294
|Daily SMA50
|0.6256
|Daily SMA100
|0.6395
|Daily SMA200
|0.6594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6245
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6159
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6457
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6212
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6176
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6262
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6348
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to parity amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD reversed its direction after having dropped toward 0.9900 earlier in the session and recovered toward parity. The renewed dollar weakness into the London fix despite rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD rises above 1.1800 as DXY erases daily losses
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced beyond 1.1800 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. After having failed to hold above 109.00, the US Dollar Index fell sharply and fueled the pair's latest rally.
Gold turns positive on the day above $1,750 Premium
Gold turned north during the American trading hours and turned positive on the day above $1,750 amid renewed selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, however, is still up nearly 2%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Whales abandon Shiba Inu for this hot altcoin, earn 150% in profits
Chiliz Chain 2.0, a layer-2, has announced the releases of its public testnet, fueling a rally in CHZ price. The Chiliz network upgrade is divided into several phases that have their own significance.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!