NZD/USD rebounds to 0.7000 area in choppy session

- NZD/USD is posting small daily gains around 0.7000.
- US Dollar Index continues to move sideways below 93.00.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the negative territory.
After closing the previous week deep in the negative territory, the NZD/USD pair faced modest bearish pressure during the Asian session on Monday and dropped to a daily low of 0.6972. With the market mood improving during the European session, however, the pair erased its losses and was last seen posing small gains at 0.7002.
Eyes on Wall Street
At the start of the new week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to fluctuate in a tight range below 93.00 as investors await the next significant catalyst. Although major European equity indexes post modest losses on Monday, US stock index futures push lower with financial stocks suffering heavy losses following the liquidation of a large hedge fund, Archegos Capital.
Currently, the Dow Futures and the S&P 500 Futures both lose around 0.5%, suggesting that risk flows could start dominating financial markets in the second half of the day and help the USD find demand.
On the other hand, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%, limiting the DXY's upside for the time being.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Business Index will be the only data featured in the US economic docket on Monday. On Tuesday, February Building Permits will be released from New Zealand. Nevertheless, the market reaction is likely to be muted to these data.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7001
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.7006
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7155
|Daily SMA50
|0.7194
|Daily SMA100
|0.7125
|Daily SMA200
|0.687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7006
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7183
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6943
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6967
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD remains suppressed under 1.18, as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation and despite the reopening of the Suez Canal. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
Visa confirms support for Ethereum based USD Coin transactions following increasing demand. Bitcoin starts to close the gap toward $60,000 after breaking out of a descending parallel channel.
S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks
Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.
XAU/USD eyes $1,700 as key support fails
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session. Sellers look to remain in control of gold unless it manages to reclaim $1,720. $1,700 aligns as the next target on the downside.