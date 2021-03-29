NZD/USD rebounds to 0.7000 area in choppy session

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is posting small daily gains around 0.7000.
  • US Dollar Index continues to move sideways below 93.00.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the negative territory.

After closing the previous week deep in the negative territory, the NZD/USD pair faced modest bearish pressure during the Asian session on Monday and dropped to a daily low of 0.6972. With the market mood improving during the European session, however, the pair erased its losses and was last seen posing small gains at 0.7002.

Eyes on Wall Street

At the start of the new week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to fluctuate in a tight range below 93.00 as investors await the next significant catalyst. Although major European equity indexes post modest losses on Monday, US stock index futures push lower with financial stocks suffering heavy losses following the liquidation of a large hedge fund, Archegos Capital.

Currently, the Dow Futures and the S&P 500 Futures both lose around 0.5%, suggesting that risk flows could start dominating financial markets in the second half of the day and help the USD find demand.

On the other hand, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%, limiting the DXY's upside for the time being. 

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Business Index will be the only data featured in the US economic docket on Monday. On Tuesday, February Building Permits will be released from New Zealand. Nevertheless, the market reaction is likely to be muted to these data.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7001
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.7006
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7155
Daily SMA50 0.7194
Daily SMA100 0.7125
Daily SMA200 0.687
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7006
Previous Daily Low 0.6948
Previous Weekly High 0.7183
Previous Weekly Low 0.6943
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6984
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.697
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6967
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6928
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6909
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7044
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7083

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns

EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns

EUR/USD remains suppressed under 1.18, as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation and despite the reopening of the Suez Canal. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening

GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening

GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.

GBP/USD News

Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions

Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions

Visa confirms support for Ethereum based USD Coin transactions following increasing demand. Bitcoin starts to close the gap toward $60,000 after breaking out of a descending parallel channel.

Read more

S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks

S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks

Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.

Read more

XAU/USD eyes $1,700 as key support fails

XAU/USD eyes $1,700 as key support fails

XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session. Sellers look to remain in control of gold unless it manages to reclaim $1,720. $1,700 aligns as the next target on the downside.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures