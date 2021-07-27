NZD/USD rebounds from six-day lows back above 0.6950

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Kiwi trims losses versus the greenback, remains among worst performers.
  • NZD/USD drops for the first time after rising during four consecutive trading days.

The NZD/USD bottomed during the American session at 0.6938, the lowest level since last Wednesday, and then rebounded sharply, trimming losses. The pair rose to 0.6970, boosted by a decline of the US dollar across the board.

The greenback tumbled amid end-of-month flows. The move lower took place amid no particular catalyst. In the US bond market, yields remains in negative for the day but did not print fresh lows and in Wall Street, main stock indices hold in red.

Economic data from the US came in mixed on Tuesday. Attention is set on the FOMC meeting. On Wednesday the US central bank will announce its decision, most likely no changes. “We expect tapering discussions will step up in intensity at the FOMC meeting this week. These will focus on timing, speed and composition. Recent comments from Chair Powell suggest the Fed is some months off an announcement on tapering”, wrote analysts at ANZ.

The kiwi is among the worst performers on Tuesday. Despite trimming losses versus the dollar still NZD/USD is on negative for the day, about to end a 4-day positive streak. AUD/NZD is sharply higher, rebounding from monthly lows, about to test 1.0600.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6947
Today Daily Change -0.0058
Today Daily Change % -0.83
Today daily open 0.7005
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6984
Daily SMA50 0.7086
Daily SMA100 0.7113
Daily SMA200 0.7087
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7011
Previous Daily Low 0.6948
Previous Weekly High 0.7004
Previous Weekly Low 0.6881
Previous Monthly High 0.7289
Previous Monthly Low 0.6923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6987
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6972
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6965
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6925
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7028
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7051
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7092

 

 

