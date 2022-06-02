NZD/USD rebounds from day’s low at 0.6460, investors await US ADP Employment Change

- NZD/USD is bided around 0.6460 as safe-haven assets lose glory.
- A slippage in the US employment data may result in a minor impact on the DXY.
- The US ADP Employment Change is seen at 300k while the US NFP may land at 325k.
The NZD/USD pair has attracted some significant bids after hitting a low of 0.6461 in the European session. A responsive buying action near Wednesday’s low at 0.6465 is indicating that the kiwi dollar is a value bet now and longs could be initiated. At the press time, a rebound in the positive market sentiment has helped the antipodean to recover its intraday losses.
An improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants has brought a decent sell-off in the US dollar index (DXY). The DXY has slipped sharply below 102.40 amid uncertainty over the release of the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change, which is due in the New York session. Investors are seeing the ADP Employment Change at 300k. Also, this week’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is expected to land at 325K.
It is worth noting that the US economy added 428k jobs to the labor force last month and an average of 551.6k jobs have been filled in the previous 12-months. May’s employment figure is expecting a sharp decline, however, one should understand that the US economy is handling full-employment levels. Therefore, the employment curve will continue to elevate but at a diminishing rate.
On the kiwi front, the upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI failed to strengthen the kiwi bulls. The economic data landed at 48.1, higher than the estimates of 47 and the prior print of 46. Going forward, the discussions over the monetary policy by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will keep the antipodean active. Investors should be aware of the fact that the Official Cash Rate (OCR) stands at 2%.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6482
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6482
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6401
|Daily SMA50
|0.663
|Daily SMA100
|0.6685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6824
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6541
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6465
|Previous Weekly High
|0.655
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.639
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6569
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6217
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6494
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6512
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6451
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6572
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6603
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
