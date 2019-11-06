NZD/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, refreshes session tops

By Haresh Menghani
  • The NZD unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher and exerted some pressure.
  • US-China trade optimism attracted some dip-buying and helped limit the downside.
  • A modest pullback in the US bond yields weighed on the USD and remained supportive.

The NZSD/USD pair reversed an early dip to one-week lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6380-85 region.
 
The pair extended its recent pullback from three-month tops and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday in reaction to weaker than expected New Zealand employment details.

Trade optimism helped limit the downside

In fact, the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher to 4.2% during the third quarter of 2019 and raised odds of another rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) at its upcoming meeting on November 13.
 
The pair fell to a one-week low level of 0.6361, albeit showed some resilience at lower levels and quickly reversed the early lost ground amid growing optimism about a possible US-China trade deal later this month.
 
This coupled with a subdued US Dollar demand, weighed down by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated to the pair's attempted intraday bounce of around 25 pips from daily lows.
 
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the recovery move or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on Wednesday.
 
Meanwhile, a scheduled speech by the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.638
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 0.6384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6362
Daily SMA50 0.6342
Daily SMA100 0.6462
Daily SMA200 0.6589
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6432
Previous Daily Low 0.6371
Previous Weekly High 0.6458
Previous Weekly Low 0.6333
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6394
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6409
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6359
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6335
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6298
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.642
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6457
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6481

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

