NZD/USD rebounds from 0.5800, downside still solid on Fed-infused volatility, US NFP eyed

- NZD/USD has witnessed a rebound from 0.5800, however, the risk-off profile is intact.
- The Fed has kept hawkish guidance on the policy as short-term inflation expectations are not anchored yet.
- Kiwi investors will focus on Caixin Services PMI data ahead.
The NZD/USD pair has displayed a pullback move after dropping to near the round-level support of 0.5800 in the Tokyo session. The pullback move seems to lack confidence as the market pulse is still risk-averse after the hawkish stance on policy rates and guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
After a bloodbath, S&P500 has witnessed a pause in the downside momentum, however, the pessimism is still high as corporate would require to come forward with lower earnings guidance and impact on net profit margins due to the fourth consecutive 75 basis points (bps) by the Fed. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has dropped marginally to near 112.00.
Citing inflationary pressures as responsible for a bigger rate hike, Fed chair Jerome Powell has also provided hawkish guidance. Fed policymaker doesn’t see any pause in the policy tightening cycle yet as short-term inflation expectations are still not anchored. This has pushed the 10-year US Treasury yields at 4.12%.
This week, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will be of utmost importance. The US NFP is seen lower at 200k vs. the prior release of 263k. While the jobless rate will increase to 3.6% from the former print of 3.5%. Employment generation in the US economy is increasing but at a diminishing rate that could compel the Fed in the December monetary policy meeting to slow down its pace of hiking interest rates. Also, lower consumer spending could de-rail the 75-bps rate hike spell.
On the NZ front, investors will keep an eye on Caixin Services PMI data. The economic data is likely to bring adjustment in the asset as NZ is a leading trading partner of China, therefore Chinese services activities have a significant impact on kiwi dollar.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5821
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.5819
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5696
|Daily SMA50
|0.5844
|Daily SMA100
|0.6049
|Daily SMA200
|0.6348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5944
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5813
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5874
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5657
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5894
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5728
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5643
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.599
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.6350 despite poor Chinese PMI
AUD/USD is keeping its recovery mode intact above 0.6350, despite the deepening contraction in China's services sector. The latest pullback in the US dollar is aiding the rebound in the pair amid the Fed-led risk-aversion.
USD/JPY: Bears could be about to sink in their teeth
USD/JPY remains on the backside of the counter-trendline on the hourly chart which leaves a bearish bias on the charts for the days ahead. There is also a bearish wick on the daily chart that would be expected to be filled in.
Gold extends Fed-inspired losses below $1,650 amid looming death cross
Gold price (XAU/USD) renews its intraday low near $1,632 while extending the post-Fed slump during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote takes clues from the recently deteriorating market sentiment amid a light calendar.
Binance Coin holders react as CEO CZ discusses buying banks
Binance is the biggest cryptocurrency exchange and also operates the fourth biggest cryptocurrency in the world. However, the company does not plan on stopping there as Binance’s CEO indicates the company’s intention of possibly acquiring banks.
Fed increases federal funds rate to 3.75% - 4.00%, attention now shifts to BoE
Major US equity indices initially rallied on the back of the release, though upside proved short-lived for the S&P 500, topping at a high of 3,894 and stepping beneath pre-announcement levels. ‘Rates need to move beyond the September Dot Plot forecasted (median 4.6%)’.