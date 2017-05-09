NZD/USD: Rebounds are likely to remain limited - Natixis

NZD/USD: Rebounds are likely to remain limited - NatixisBy Sandeep Kanihama
The NZD/USD pair’s failure to break out above the major long-term resistance at 0.7560 (quarterly Bollinger moving average) at the end of July triggered a sharp pullback, explains the analysis team at Natixis.
Key Quotes
“With the pair having broken below 0.7205 (weekly Bollinger moving average), this further exacerbated selling pressures this week, for which reason caution is in order.”
“Rebounds are likely to remain limited. Watch out rather for another pullback towards 0.7090-0.7110 (monthly Bollinger moving average). A break below these support levels would instil new downward momentum towards 0.7055 before 0.70 and 0.6938-0.6950. Resistance levels are located at 0.7205, around 0.72720.7284, at 0.7381, around 0.75-0.7514 and around 0.7560-0.7580.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.