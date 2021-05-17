NZD/USD rebounds above 0.7200, looks to close in red

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD erased a portion of its daily losses during the American session.
  • US Dollar Index remains on track to close the third straight day lower.
  • Wall Street's main indexes trade deep in the red.

The NZD/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and dropped to a daily low of 0.7182 before staging a recovery in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.52% on a daily basis at 0.7217.

DXY loses traction

Earlier in the day, the disappointing data from China and the risk-averse market environment made it difficult for the kiwi to find demand. Retail Sales in China increased by 17.7% in April, compared to analysts' estimate of 24.9%, and major equity indexes in Asia closed the day sharply lower.

During the American session, the greenback lost some interest and allowed NZD/USD to erase a portion of its daily decline. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which advanced to a daily high of 90.42, was last seen at 90.15, where it was down 0.17% on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are down 0.4% and 1%, respectively, limiting NZD/USD's upside for the time being. 

The only data from the US revealed on Monday that the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 24.3 in May from 26.3 in April but it was largely ignored by market participants. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Tuesday and risk perception is likely to continue to drive the pair's action.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7217
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 0.7251
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7213
Daily SMA50 0.7139
Daily SMA100 0.7172
Daily SMA200 0.6971
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7262
Previous Daily Low 0.7167
Previous Weekly High 0.7306
Previous Weekly Low 0.7134
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7226
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7204
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7191
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7132
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7097
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7286
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7322
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7381

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds in a 50 pip range, better bid above key daily support

EUR/USD holds in a 50 pip range, better bid above key daily support

EUR/USD has been in a strong uptrend since the end of March as the US dollar sours in the face of risk-on markets due to the prospects of the global recovery.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum

GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum

The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum

GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum

The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.

GBP/USD News

BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack

BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack

Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints

Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures