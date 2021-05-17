NZD/USD rebounds above 0.7200, looks to close in red

- NZD/USD erased a portion of its daily losses during the American session.
- US Dollar Index remains on track to close the third straight day lower.
- Wall Street's main indexes trade deep in the red.
The NZD/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and dropped to a daily low of 0.7182 before staging a recovery in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.52% on a daily basis at 0.7217.
DXY loses traction
Earlier in the day, the disappointing data from China and the risk-averse market environment made it difficult for the kiwi to find demand. Retail Sales in China increased by 17.7% in April, compared to analysts' estimate of 24.9%, and major equity indexes in Asia closed the day sharply lower.
During the American session, the greenback lost some interest and allowed NZD/USD to erase a portion of its daily decline. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which advanced to a daily high of 90.42, was last seen at 90.15, where it was down 0.17% on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are down 0.4% and 1%, respectively, limiting NZD/USD's upside for the time being.
The only data from the US revealed on Monday that the NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 24.3 in May from 26.3 in April but it was largely ignored by market participants. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Tuesday and risk perception is likely to continue to drive the pair's action.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7217
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.7251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7213
|Daily SMA50
|0.7139
|Daily SMA100
|0.7172
|Daily SMA200
|0.6971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7262
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7306
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7381
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds in a 50 pip range, better bid above key daily support
EUR/USD has been in a strong uptrend since the end of March as the US dollar sours in the face of risk-on markets due to the prospects of the global recovery.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.