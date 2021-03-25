NZD/USD rebound toward 0.7000, eyes on US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is staging a modest rebound following this week's sharp decline.
  • US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet above 92.50.
  • Focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases from US.

The NZD/USD pair registered its lowest daily close since mid-November at 0.6955 on Wednesday. The kiwi suffered heavy losses after the New Zealand government announced that it will be introducing a new NZD3.8 billion fund to boost the housing supply and curb housing prices.

On Thursday, the pair staged a rebound and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 0.6982. However, in the absence of significant fundamental drivers, this move seems to be a technical correction, suggesting that the pair remains vulnerable to additional losses.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways above 92.50, making it difficult for NZD/USD to extend its recovery. Later in the session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' fourth-quarter GBP report and the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

NZD/USD technical outlook

Commenting on NZD/USD's recent action, Westpac analysts said NZD/USD is at risk of sliding towards 0.6800 over the next few weeks with interim resistance forming at 0.7010-40 region.

"Beyond that, we retain a cautiously bullish stance," analysts added. "We continue to expect global risk sentiment to remain elevated; supported by the unprecedented central bank and government stimulus, as well as vaccine developments. Commodity currencies should strengthen in that environment.”

Key levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6978
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.6962
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7187
Daily SMA50 0.7203
Daily SMA100 0.7121
Daily SMA200 0.6864
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7019
Previous Daily Low 0.6956
Previous Weekly High 0.727
Previous Weekly Low 0.7142
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.698
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6939
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6915
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6875
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7002
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7043
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7066

 

 

Latest Forex News

