- Following the release of the US inflation data, which came in below estimates, the NZD/USD experienced a brief surge.
- US CPI for July was recorded at 3.2% YoY, while Core CPI, which excludes volatile items, was at 4.7% YoY.
- Most analysts predict the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will maintain the 5.50% interest rate during the August 16 meeting, with only a minority anticipating a hike to 5.75% - Reuters Poll.
NZD/USD began the Asian session on a positive note gaining 0.01% after Thursday’s session was characterized by a soft US inflation report that favored the Greenback, despite CPI being lower than estimates. The NZD/USD is trading at 0.6022, above its opening price.
Amid soft US inflation figures, the Kiwi-dollar pair sees a temporary spike but remains cautious ahead of significant economic releases
The US Department of Labor revealed the July US Consumer Price Index (CPI), which printed 3.2% YoY above the prior month’s 3%, but below estimates of 3.3%; while excluding volatile items, the so-called core CPI, dipped to 4.7% YoY, below estimates and the previous month 4.8%.
Even though the CPI release supports a September pause, it’s too early to declare victory on inflation, said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. She refrained from deciding on the next month’s meeting, though she added she’s data dependent and pushed back against rate cuts.
After the headline crossed traders’ screens, the NZD/USD spiked, but the uptrend was short-lived, as the NZD/USD reversed its gains and closed at 0.6020 for a 0.50% loss. The Greenback recovered some ground toward the end of the session, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) finishing at 102.625, gaining 0.14%.
Surging US Treasury bond yields was another theme to consider, as the US 10-year benchmark note gained ten basis points, at 4.107%, after a weak US 30-year bond auction.
Other data revealed that the labor market gave another sign of easing, though it should be viewed cautiously, as the latest figures have not been consistent. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending July 29 exceeded forecasts of 230K, advanced 248K.
On the New Zealand front, Business PMI came at 46.3, below expectations of 49.4, and trailed June’s 47.5. Recently a Reuters poll said that most analysts estimate the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will keep rates unchanged at 5.50%, at a 14-year high, for the second straight meeting, on August 16. Only two of 29 analysts said that rates would need to rise to 5.75%.
Ahead on the US economic agenda, the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) for July, alongside the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Poll, could pave the way for further downside on the NZD/USD. Inflation data pushing upwards can reignite discussions amongst Fed members to increase borrowing costs, suggesting further US Dollar strength. Otherwise, the NZD/USD could aim toward the 0.6100 figure ahead of the weekend.
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6016
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|0.6052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6191
|Daily SMA50
|0.6167
|Daily SMA100
|0.6189
|Daily SMA200
|0.6232
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6096
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6044
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6032
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6012
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.598
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6084
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6136
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Strong yields keep bears hopeful of testing 0.6480 support, US data eyed
AUD/USD bears keep the driver’s seat after a whippy day as the quote stays depressed at 0.6515. The Aussie pair refreshed the weekly high to near 0.6620 after the US inflation data initially triggered the US Dollar’s slump and helped Antipodeans rise.
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1000; DXY above 102.50 Premium
EUR/USD retreated from its two-week highs, dropping below 1.1000 due to the strength of the US Dollar. The DXY recorded its highest daily close in a month, surpassing 102.50 following the release of US CPI data. Further US inflation data is expected on Friday with the release of the PPI.
Gold approaches $1,900 as more clues of US inflation loom
Gold price bears are in control at the lowest level in a month, despite the mid-Thursday’s corrective bounce, as markets await more clues of the US inflation data on early Friday.
Bittrex to pay a stark $24 million fine amid SEC's ongoing enforcement push against crypto industry
Bittrex cryptocurrency exchange is set to pay a heavy fine after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused the firm of violating securities laws. The penalty comes as the financial regulator continues to impose its enforcement actions on the cryptocurrency industry.
Playing the game of Fed cuts is risky business
It seems that economists are dialling in on inflation metrics as the latest CPI print hit right on the consensus screws, which for an extended time, had everyone gathered around the screens wondering what to do next.