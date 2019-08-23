NZD/USD: RBNZ’s Orr-led recovery capped by 0.6400 ahead of Powell

- Stronger US dollar index keeps the NZD/USD recovery in check, as Treasury yields rally.
- Kiwi off multi-year lows on RBNZ’s Governor Orr comments, risk-on sentiment.
- Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s testimony for fresh dollar trades.
The NZD/USD pair is seen consolidating the Asian recovery below the 0.64 handle, fuelled by unexpectedly less dovish comments from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr delivered earlier today.
RBNZ Orr: Rate cut reduces probability of having to do more later
Orr said that the central bank’s 50 bps rate cut reduces probably of having to do more while downplaying expectations of the bank resorting to unconventional monetary policy tools.
On Orr’s comments, the Kiwi caught a strong bid-wave and staged a recovery from near 2.5-year lows of 0.6362. Markets shrugged off a drop in New Zealand’s Q2 Retail Sales numbers and paid no heed to RBNZ policymaker Hawkesby’s concerns on low price pressures.
However, the recovery attempts continue to run into stiff resistances stacked up just below the 0.64 handle, keeping the prices trapped in a narrow range around the 0.6785/80 level. The upside lacks follow-through, in the wake of a broad-based rally in the US dollar. The greenback is seen tracking the surge in the Treasury yields across the curve amid a better risk environment.
Further, the bulls remain cautious ahead of a slew of Fedspeak, with Fed Chair Powell’s speech to remain the main focal point. Markets await fresh hints on the US interest rates outlook amid looming US-China trade risks and an improving US economy.
NZD/USD Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6380
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6364
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.649
|Daily SMA50
|0.659
|Daily SMA100
|0.6605
|Daily SMA200
|0.6709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6409
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6361
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6475
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6421
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6792
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6543
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6379
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6347
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.633
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6299
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6426
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6443
EUR/USD leaning lower as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1100, close the weekly lows. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's critical speech at Jackson Hole later today.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as Brexit optimism fades, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 off the highs. Thursday's optimism about finding a solution on the Irish backstop issue is fading. UK PM Johnson must now offer details. Fed Powell's speech is eyed.
USD/JPY: Firmer above 106.50 amid risk-on, softer Japanese data
The Japanese Yen remains on the back foot, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish BOJ expectations. USD/JPY, further, benefits from rallying Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures ahead of Fed's Powell speech.
Gold: Flirting with descending triangle support
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1400-$1535 recent upsurge to multi-year tops.
The audiences of Chairman Powell
The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity.