NZD/USD rangebound between 0.7200-0.7250 parameters, awaiting broader USD direction

- NZD/USD fell for most of Thursday’s US trading session but still managed to close the session with modest 0.15% gains.
- The pair has been caught between the 0.7200-0.7250 levels over the past two days.
NZD/USD fell for most of Thursday’s US trading session but still managed to close the session with modest 0.15% gains; the pair rallied from lows just above 0.7200 to print highs just to the north of the 0.7250 mark prior to the start of the US session, only to then wane back to the 0.7220s, where the cross continues to trade as the Friday Asia Pacific session gets underway.
Looking at recent price action, NZD/USD has been rangebound, with the gains this week topping out around the 0.7250 mark, whilst it seems that 0.7200 will continue to provide a floor to the price action, as has been the case since the pair broke above this key psychological level at the start of the week. It seems likely that the pair will continue to consolidate within these parameters as long as broader USD conditions remain consolidative; for reference, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has been rangebound between the 90.25 and 90.50 levels over the past two days.
Business PMI
New Zealand Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) data for January was just released and beat consensus expectations by a healthy margin, coming in at 57.5 (consensus forecasts were for a 48.2 reading). Thus, New Zealand’s manufacturing sector was seemingly in much better shape than forecast in January given that a Business PMI reading of above 50.0 implies an expansion in economic activity in the sector. This data adds to the string of recent stronger than expected data points out of the New Zealand economy that should contribute to the RBNZ not seeing the need to cut interest rates any further and adopting a cautiously optimistic stance.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7229
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7184
|Daily SMA50
|0.7145
|Daily SMA100
|0.6945
|Daily SMA200
|0.672
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7246
|Previous Daily Low
|0.72
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7135
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7316
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7217
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7172
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7238
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7265
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Eyes yearly high above 0.7800 despite mixed clues, off in China
AUD/USD battles five-week-old resistance line near the highest since January 21. Biden-Xi call, US stimulus progress and virus woes troubled markets. Aussie-US data, EU’s economic forecast and holiday in Beijing and Japan increased traders’ confusion.
EUR/USD ticks higher in dull trading
EUR/USD trades near a weekly high at 1.2149 as demand for the American currency is still shy. US stimulus plans and a brand new spending program could spur some action.
XAU/USD drops back below $1840 as DXY and US yields rebound
Gold peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1847/oz and then turned to the downside. Recently dropped below $1840 and it trades at $1836, the lowest since Asian hours, approaching a critical support area.
Bitcoin ultimate liftoff to $50,000 in the offing
Bitcoin's rally seems to have lost steam or cooled off before it might resume again. The rest of the market has slowed down apart from selected altcoins, including Cardano, Avalanche, IOTA and the Graph.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed
The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).