- NZD/USD extends the previous gains as USD remains heavy.
- RBNZ is on track to hike OCR by 50 bps at its May policy meeting.
- Mixed Chinese headlines limit NZD bulls as traders turn cautious.
NZD/USD is sitting at three-week highs of 0.6467, having entered a consolidative mode heading into the European open.
The rally in the kiwi pair could be linked to a combination of factors, as we step into the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy meeting week.
NZD bulls remain hopeful amid expectations of a 50 bps rate hike due to be delivered by the RBNZ this Wednesday. The latest report released by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) revealed, “the majority view amongst Shadow Board members was that the Official Cash Rate (OCR) should be increased by 50 basis points at the May meeting.”
The major also derived its strength from the broad-based US dollar decline, as investors continued cutting their bullish bets on the buck, extending the overdue correction from two-decade highs.
Further, the regime changes in Australia, with the Labor Party-led government now in power, also fuelled optimism around the Antipodeans. Meanwhile, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern is reported to lead a trade delegation to the US this week.
Although mixed coronavirus news from China’s capital Beijing kept investors unnerved. Early Asia, it was reported that the city saw record covid cases. But later on, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, citing sources, that Beijing mulled relaxing the quarantine policy amid investor angst.
All eyes now remain on Wednesday’s RBNZ policy outcome for the next big move in the kiwi. Until then the broader market tone and the dollar price action will remain the driving forces.
NZD/USD: Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6467
|Today Daily Change
|0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|1.19
|Today daily open
|0.6391
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6404
|Daily SMA50
|0.6679
|Daily SMA100
|0.6704
|Daily SMA200
|0.6838
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6415
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6363
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6229
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6312
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6416
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6442
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
