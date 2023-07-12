NZD/USD rallies on soft US Dollar and US CPI

- NZD/USD bulls rally toward a close above 0.6300.
- Bears are lurking looking for the correction.
NZD/USD is up 1.6% on the day and has travelled from a low of 0.6182 and reached a high of 0.6307. The bird took off in a technical breakout of last month's highs on the back of a weak US Dollar and the US inflation data.
The US Consumer Price Index arrived (YoY) in June at 3.0% (vs. the expected 3.1% and the previous 4.0%. The core data was a larger miss of 4.8% vs. 5% expected and the prior 5.3%. For the month, it arrived at 0.2% vs 0.3% expected and the 0.4% prior.
As a consequence, the Greenback's index dropped to as low as 100.51, the lowest in two months. US rate futures still show traders overwhelmingly expect the policy rate to rise a quarter point, to a 5.25%-5.5% range, at the Fed's July 25-26 meeting, but now see about a 25% chance of another rate hike before year's end, down from about 35% before the report, Reuters reported.
As for the domestic outlook, analysts at ANZ Bank explained, ''we continue to expect that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will follow suit and recommence hikes by year-end. That is despite our expectation that inflation falls faster than the RBNZ expect in Q2.''
''Similar to Canada’s experience, while base effects and goods disinflation will support falls in headline in the near term, sticky services inflation tied to a resilient labour market will prove harder to stamp out,'' the analysts added.
NZD/USD daily chart
The price has come up into resistance territory and while the trendline could see a correction from there, a break of 0.6300 could be in order and 0.6350 will come into view.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds to gains above 1.1130, posts highest daily close since March 2022 Premium
EUR/USD is holding firm to gains above 1.1100. The pair jumped following the release of US CPI data and posted its highest daily close since March 2022. The USD tumbled with the DXY falling to one-year lows below 100.50. More US inflation data is due on Thursday, and also the ECB minutes.
GBP/USD hits 1.3000 for the first time since April 2022
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and reached at 1.3900, a fresh 15-month high. US inflation data triggered a sharp decline of the Greenback. UK GDP, US PPI, and Jobless Claims are due on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Altcoins could suffer if BTC holds its ground
Bitcoin (BTC) price holds steady, moving within a fixed range despite macroeconomic forces and industry developments. With it, Ethereum (ETH) price too is moving horizontally.
June CPI: More convincing progress underway
Today's report on the Consumer Price Index for June brought good news. Headline consumer price inflation increased 0.2% over the month and 3.0% over the past year.