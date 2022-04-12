NZD/USD rallies into upper 0.6800s amid post-soft US CPI dollar profit-taking, focus now shifting to RBNZ

- NZD/USD has rallied into the upper 0.6800s in wake of post-softer than expected US CPI US dollar profit-taking.
- Short-term bulls are eyeing a test of recent lows and the 21 and 200DMA at 0.6900.
- Focus has now turned to Wednesday’s RBNZ meeting.
After finding strong support above the 0.6800 level and its 50-Day Moving Average just below it earlier in the session, NZD/USD has now extended gains to the 0.6860s, where it now trades up about 0.6% on the day. The latest US Consumer Price Inflation report, which saw Core measures come in a little softer than expected, triggered a bout of profit-taking in USD long positions, hence the most recent bounce in NZD.
Short-term NZD/USD bulls will now be eyeing a retest of resistance in the 0.6900 area, which coincides with the 1 April low and the 21 and 200DMAs. Before that though, the pair is going to need to break back to the north of the 29 March lows at 0.6875, which for now, it has not been able to do. That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to traders.
NZD/USD is likely to trade in subdued fashion for the rest of Tuesday’s session ahead of the release of the RBNZ’s latest monetary policy decision during Wednesday’s Asia Pacific session. Market participants are debating whether the bank will lift interest rates by 25 or 50 bps and how aggressive subsequent rate guidance will be.
Any dovish surprise (i.e. a 25 bps move) would threaten the RBNZ’s status as the most hawkish G10 central bank and would weigh heavily on NZD/USD. A drop back to the 0.6800 area and the 50DMA, and potentially below it, would be on the cards. For now though, the pair seems highly likely to stick within a 0.6800-0.6900ish range.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6868
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|0.6826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6912
|Daily SMA50
|0.6798
|Daily SMA100
|0.6788
|Daily SMA200
|0.6907
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6857
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6813
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7035
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.683
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6807
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6876
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6895
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
