NZD/USD rallies back above 0.6600 as strong NZ trade data boosts kiwi ahead of key Q4 jobs report

NZD/USD traders did not seem particularly fussed by Fed policymaker Patrick Harker’s latest remarks, which broadly fit into the above categorization. Focus now shifts to US data in the form of the January ISM Manufacturing survey out at 1500GMT ahead of more Fed speak in the form of remarks from St Louis Fed President James Bullard at 1930GMT. Then, at the start of Wednesday Asia Pacific trade at 2145GMT, Q4 2021 New Zealand Employment Change, Unemployment Rate and Labour Cost Index figures will be released. Strong figures could fuel NZD strength if RBNZ tightening bets get a boost. One local NZ bank recently predicted the RBNZ hiking rates to 2.5% by November.

The dollar, meanwhile, is suffering from a combination of factors including better risk appetite , profit-taking following last week’s surge and a modest paring back on hawkish Fed bets. Fed speakers this week have so far all backed rate hike in March and while none have ruled out a 50bps move, all said a 25bps hike was their base case. Meanwhile, Fed policymakers have been cautious in their remarks about further tightening later in the year. Most expressed a desire to keep their options open to accelerate or decelerate the pace of tightening dependent on economic conditions.

Decent trade figures, which saw New Zealand’s monthly trade deficit post a significantly larger than expected decline in December to under N$ 500M (versus forecasts for N$ 700M) from previously above N$ 1B, are helping NZD to outperform on Tuesday. Up around 0.6% on the day versus the struggling US dollar, the kiwi is one of the best performing G10 currencies alongside NOK and CHF, enough to catapult NZD/USD back above the 0.6600 level.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.