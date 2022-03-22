NZD/USD rallies 0.6950 area, hits its highest since late November amid risk-on flows

- NZD/USD pushed to its highest level since late November in the 0.6950 area on Tuesday.
- The kiwi’s rally on Tuesday comes amid strong risk appetite and a broad push higher in the global equity space.
- NZD also has the added tailwind of one of the most hawkish central banks in the G10 in the RBNZ.
NZD/USD rallied to the 0.6950 area on Tuesday and, in doing so, pushed to its highest level since late November. At current levels almost bang on the round figure, the pair is trading with gains of just shy of 1.0% on the session and is up more than 1.2% versus Asia Pacific session lows in the 0.6860s. Indeed, the kiwi is the best performing G10 currency on the day by a reasonably significant margin, despite a weakening in Consumer Sentiment in Q1 2022 versus Q4 2021 according to the latest release by Westpac.
The kiwi’s impressive rally on Tuesday comes amid strong risk appetite and a broad push higher in the global equity space – conditions typically good for the likes of NZD and AUD. But the kiwi (and Aussie) are also benefitting from their relative distance to the Ukrainian conflict versus, say, the likes of NOK, SEK and other more risk-sensitive European currencies. Indeed, if investors are looking to allocate towards a currency that 1) can benefit from risk-on, 2) can benefit from higher commodities and 3) is less exposed to the negative economic effects of the Ukraine war, the kiwi (and Aussie) pretty much tick all boxes.
The kiwi also has the added tailwind of one of the most hawkish central banks in the G10 in the RBNZ. The RBNZ is already well ahead of the Fed in the current hiking cycle and things are expected to stay that way with the bank likely to lift interest rates in 50bps intervals at coming meetings. That might explain why the kiwi has been able to rebuff post-hawkish Fed USD strength better than most of its other G10 peers.
Looking ahead, the major drivers of risk appetite (geopolitics, Fed rhetoric etc.) will remain important for NZD/USD. There isn’t anything of importance on the New Zealand economic calendar this week, but FX traders should keep an eye on a barrage of Fed speak throughout the rest of the week that will give more insight into which policymakers support what tightening path ahead, plus US flash March PMIs on Thursday.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6947
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|0.6887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6806
|Daily SMA50
|0.6737
|Daily SMA100
|0.6808
|Daily SMA200
|0.6914
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6924
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6873
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6728
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6905
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6916
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6946
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6967
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1000 in the second half of the day, supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback. With Wall Street's main indexes edging higher after the opening bell, the US Dollar Index stays in the red below 98.50.
GBP/USD climbs to fresh two-week high above 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the American session and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.3250. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising European and US stock indices, seems to be weighing on the dollar.
Gold plunges below $1,920 on surging US T-bond yields
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours on Tuesday and fell below $1,920. The 4% increase witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the improving market mood weigh heavily on the yellow metal.
Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM, WAX, and FTM. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.