NZD/USD pulls away from weekly lows, trades below 0.6000

- US Dollar Index struggles to break above 100.
- Major European equity indexes post modest gains on Thursday.
- Coming up: Weekly Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index data from US.
The NZD/USD pair erased more than 100 pips on Wednesday and stayed under modest bearish pressure during the Asian session. After touching a fresh weekly low of 0.5943, the pair staged a technical rebound and was last seen erasing 0.1% on the day at 0.5981.
The data published from New Zealand on Thursday revealed that the ANZ Monthly Inflation Gauge stayed unchanged at 0.1% on a monthly basis in March. Previewing the CPI data that will be published on April 20th, “we expect annual headline inflation to slow to just 1% by the end of the year and remain below this level for all of 2021, with only a gradual recovery thereafter,” said ANZ analysts.
Focus shifts to US data
Meanwhile, slightly improved market sentiment as reflected by European equity indexes' modest gains seems to be helping the risk-sensitive kiwi limit its losses for the time being.
In the second half of the day, the weekly Jobless Claims data published by the US Department of Labor and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Survey will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Ahead of these data, the US Dollar Index, which tested the 100 handle for the second straight day on Thursday, was up 0.25% on the day at 99.82, making it difficult for the pair to extends its recovery.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5985
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.5997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5936
|Daily SMA50
|0.6147
|Daily SMA100
|0.6369
|Daily SMA200
|0.6395
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.611
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5955
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6104
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.585
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6014
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6051
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5866
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5777
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6086
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6175
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.624
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, lowe amid USD strength and a mixed market mood. ECB President Lagarde reiterated her commitment to doing whatever it takes. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.25 ahead of UK lockdown extension
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25. The UK government is set to extend the lockdowns as coronavirus cases are nearing a plateau. Brexit talks have resumed and jobless claims are eyed.
Cryptocurrencies: Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
Market sentiment collapsed, returning to March lows. The market has launched multiple bullish signals in a strong reaction against extreme fear. Ripple may have the answer to know which side is right in the next few hours.
Gold trades with modest gains, holds steady above $1720 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1720 level.
WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports
The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures