NZD/USD pulls away from weekly highs, holds above 0.7100

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is struggling to preserve its bullish momentum.
  • US Dollar Index holds above 90.00 on Monday. 
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the positive territory.

The NZD/USD pair started to edge higher during the Asian session and touched a weekly top of 0.7139 but lost its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.7123.

Markets turn risk-positive

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that will deliver direct checks to people who earn less than $75k annually. This development alongside the EU-UK trade deal that was announced on Christmas Eve allowed risk flows to continue to dominate the financial markets on Monday. Mirroring the upbeat market mood, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.6% on the day. 

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which dropped below 90 in the early European morning, is currently flat on the day at 90.22. 

Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to start the day in the positive territory and the greenback could have a tough time attracting investors in the second half of the day. Nevertheless, the market action ahead of the New Year holiday is expected to remain subdued.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7116
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 0.7124
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7079
Daily SMA50 0.6907
Daily SMA100 0.6769
Daily SMA200 0.6525
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7124
Previous Daily Low 0.707
Previous Weekly High 0.7125
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7103
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7091
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7088
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7052
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7034
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7142
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.716
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7196

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD accelerates decline, approaches 1.3400

GBP/USD accelerates decline, approaches 1.3400

The British Pound keeps weakening despite a generally positive mood. US stimulus news sent Wall Street to fresh record highs at the end of the year.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD trades back above 1.2200

EUR/USD trades back above 1.2200

The EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 figure, within familiar levels. Market players are trying to digest the latest updates on Brexit and the US relief-funding bill. Stocks advance, reflecting the ongoing optimism.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level

XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level

A combination of factors prompted some intraday selling around gold on Monday. The upbeat market mood, pickup in the US bond yields kept a lid on the early uptick. A modest USD bounce exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.

Gold news

Over ten cryptocurrency companies ditched XRP support; the token may re-test April's barrier of $0.17

Over ten cryptocurrency companies ditched XRP support; the token may re-test April's barrier of $0.17

The number of cryptocurrency trading platforms and investment companies ditching XRP is growing. Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, the startup behind XRP, over ten companies either delisted XRP or suspended trading and other operations with the token. 

Read more

DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures