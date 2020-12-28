NZD/USD pulls away from weekly highs, holds above 0.7100

- NZD/USD is struggling to preserve its bullish momentum.
- US Dollar Index holds above 90.00 on Monday.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the positive territory.
The NZD/USD pair started to edge higher during the Asian session and touched a weekly top of 0.7139 but lost its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.7123.
Markets turn risk-positive
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that will deliver direct checks to people who earn less than $75k annually. This development alongside the EU-UK trade deal that was announced on Christmas Eve allowed risk flows to continue to dominate the financial markets on Monday. Mirroring the upbeat market mood, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.6% on the day.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, which dropped below 90 in the early European morning, is currently flat on the day at 90.22.
Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to start the day in the positive territory and the greenback could have a tough time attracting investors in the second half of the day. Nevertheless, the market action ahead of the New Year holiday is expected to remain subdued.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7116
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.7124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7079
|Daily SMA50
|0.6907
|Daily SMA100
|0.6769
|Daily SMA200
|0.6525
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7124
|Previous Daily Low
|0.707
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7125
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7002
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7103
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD accelerates decline, approaches 1.3400
The British Pound keeps weakening despite a generally positive mood. US stimulus news sent Wall Street to fresh record highs at the end of the year.
EUR/USD trades back above 1.2200
The EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 figure, within familiar levels. Market players are trying to digest the latest updates on Brexit and the US relief-funding bill. Stocks advance, reflecting the ongoing optimism.
XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level
A combination of factors prompted some intraday selling around gold on Monday. The upbeat market mood, pickup in the US bond yields kept a lid on the early uptick. A modest USD bounce exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Over ten cryptocurrency companies ditched XRP support; the token may re-test April's barrier of $0.17
The number of cryptocurrency trading platforms and investment companies ditching XRP is growing. Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, the startup behind XRP, over ten companies either delisted XRP or suspended trading and other operations with the token.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.