NZD/USD pulls away from daily highs, trades with modest gains above 0.6860

- NZD/USD advanced to a fresh daily top of 0.6891.
- Upbeat data from China helped kiwi gather strength during the Asian session.
- US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 on Monday.
The NZD/USD pair started the week on a firm footing supported by inspiring macroeconomic data releases from China. After climbing to a daily high of 0.6891, however, the pair lost its traction and was last seen gaining 0.36% on the day at 0.6868.
Risk-on flows return at the start of the week
Earlier in the day, the data from China revealed that Industrial Production in October expanded by 6.9% on a yearly basis and beat the market expectation of 6.5%. Furthermore, Retail Sales rose 4.3% during the same period after increasing 3.3% in September.
Meanwhile, the upbeat market mood, as reflected by rising global equity indexes, is also helping the risk-sensitive NZD/USD stay in the positive territory. At the moment, the S&P 500 futures are up 0.83% and major European stock indexes are up between 0.55% and 0.75%.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and the risk sentiment is likely to continue to impact NZD/USD's movements. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was posting small daily losses at 92.66 and a decisive rally in Wall Street could make it difficult for the greenback to find demand as a safe-haven.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6868
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6713
|Daily SMA50
|0.6668
|Daily SMA100
|0.6634
|Daily SMA200
|0.6405
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.686
|Previous Daily Low
|0.681
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6915
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6783
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6841
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6789
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6769
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises beyond 1.1850 amid vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is extending its gains and trades above 1.1850. Optimism about coronavirus vaccines is outweighing the increase in cases on both sides of the Atlantic. US politics and the Asian trade deal are also eyed.
GBP/USD slips below 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, falling from the highs after UK PM Johnson said that his country can prosper even without a Brexit deal. Talks continue in Brussels.
XAU/USD stuck in range below $1900, awaits fresh impetus
Gold remains buoyed by softer Treasury yields, rising virus fears. Gold’s upside attempts capped by the US dollar bounce. Risky-rally over vaccine optimism appears to fade, lifts USD.
Forex Today: Dollar drops on vaccine optimism, clearer US political horizon, Brexit eyed
The market mood is upbeat ahead of Moderna's vaccine news and the US seems to be moving forward from the elections. A broad Asian trade deal and upbeat Chinse data are also boosting the moment.
WTI: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise
Oil gains near 50 cents in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment. The US oil prices are gaining altitude on Monday alongside risk-on action in the global equities and forex markets. The bias remains bearish with prices trading below a descending trendline.