NZD/USD: Pullback from 2015 highs - Westpac

NZD/USD: Pullback from 2015 highs - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
NZD/USD was knocked back from highs since 2015, partly by soft Q2 jobs data as the unemployment rate slipped even as employment fell due to lower participation, according to Martina Song, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“The RBNZ policy announcement should also weigh on NZD. We have long held the view that market pricing for hikes is overly optimistic. Since the last meeting we’ve seen lower than expected Q2 inflation, the housing market slowing more rapidly than the RBNZ assumed and the higher NZD threatens the inflation outlook. So we expect a more dovish tilt from the RBNZ next week.”
“A softer US dollar would limit NZD/USD downside but the kiwi should be heavy on crosses if the more dovish bias from the RBNZ does materialise. AUD/NZD could probe higher towards 1.08 if commodity prices continue to support the Aussie.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.