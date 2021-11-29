NZD/USD probing annual lows just above 0.6800, remains vulnerable to unwind of hawkish RBNZ bets

- NZD/USD continues to trade heavily on Monday and is probing annual lows and support just above 0.6800.
- The pair remains vulnerable to an unwind of hawkish RBNZ bets.
Earlier attempts at recovery following last week’s intense selling pressure have faded, with NZD/USD dropping back towards 0.6800 having topped out just under 0.6840 earlier in Friday’s European morning. The pair, which is now down about 0.2% on the day, is probing last week’s annual lows around 0.6805 as the pair threatens a more convincing break below the 0.6800 level. A break below this level could usher in an acceleration of (technical) selling that could propel the pair lower towards the next area of significant support under 0.6600.
To recap recent price action; NZD/USD dropped more than 2.5% last week, its worst week since August when a snap lockdown caused the RBNZ to delay its first post-Covid-19 rate hike. The downside was initially triggered by a broad strengthening of the US dollar as momentum built behind the idea that, amid high inflation and a continued strong recovery, the Fed would quicken its QE taper and bring forward rate hikes. NZD was then a victim of its status as a risk/commodity-sensitive currency, as well as its exposure to hawkish central bank bets (given the RBNZ’s stance as one of the most hawkish G10 central banks) when markets tumbled on Friday. News about the Omicron Covid-19 variants high degree of mutations (vaccine resistant?) and high transmissibility triggered risk-off and a paring back on hawkish central bank bets, a negative combination of the kiwi.
This Monday, despite the broader market mood having improved a tad on hopeful early signs out of South Africa that the illness caused by Omicron infection is milder than with other strains of the virus, NZD continues to struggle. That could be due to dovish commentary from RBNZ Chief Economist Yuong Ha, who said that the bank might pause its rate hike plans should Omicron be a “game-changer”. As fears linger about the severity of the new variant, this is likely to weigh disproportionately on the kiwi, given its disproportionate exposure to an unwind in hawkish central bank bets (the build-up of which previously support the kiwi).
NZD/usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6817
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6818
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7031
|Daily SMA50
|0.7035
|Daily SMA100
|0.7022
|Daily SMA200
|0.7084
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6862
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6804
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7014
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6804
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6886
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6909
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
