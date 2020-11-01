NZD/USD prints four-day losing streak as risk aversion hits 0.6600 threshold

NZD/USD remains pressured after stepping back from the one-month high on last Tuesday.

US dollar strength, challenges to risk keep the Antipodeans depressed.

China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI, New Zealand Building Permits came in better than forecast for October and September respectively.

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts in the spotlight.

NZD/USD extends the downward trajectory to 0.6600 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair ignores upbeat data from China and home while declining for the fourth day in a row. The reason could be traced from the broad risk-off mood that mainly takes clues from the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 and cautious sentiment ahead of the US presidential election.

Data matters less, for now…

With The Times conveying the UK ministers warning of a longer national lockdown than the recently announced final date until December 02, fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) get stronger. The pandemic has already crippled major European nations and challenges the US economy after a bad hit in the first round. Although, COVID-19 cases from the Pacific nations have recently been negligible, market fears of a wider wave 2.0 can’t be ruled out.

While covid is already damaging the global economy, a delay in the US coronavirus stimulus and worries on whether the Democratic party will be able to retake controls of America add challenges for the market players.

As a result, traders ignore welcome numbers from China and New Zealand. On Sunday, China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for October rose past-51.3 expected to 51.4 whereas New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted Building Permits for September grew beyond 0.2% revised prior to 3.6% on Monday’s release.

Risk catalysts like S&P 500 Futures drop near 1.0% by press time whereas the US dollar index (DXY) is currently wobbling around one-month high traders rush to risk-safety.

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI for October, expected to remain unchanged at 53.0, will precede the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, forecast 55.6 versus 55.4 previous readouts, in directing near-term NZD/USD moves. However, virus updates and political headlines can keep the driver’s seat.

Technical analysis

Unless clearing the immediate resistance of 50-day EMA, at 0.6624 now, NZD/USD can’t avoid meeting the upward sloping trend line from September 24, currently around 0.6575.