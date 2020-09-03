NZD/USD Price Analysis: Weekly support line, 100-HMA probe halt to seven-day winning streak

  • NZD/USD stays depressed despite upbeat China data, prints mild losses above 0.6750.
  • Normal RSI suggests the pair’s bounce off the short-term key support confluence.
  • Monday’s bottom, July high add filters to the downside.
  • The 0.6800 round-figures become strong resistance to watch.

NZD/USD fails to deny offers around 0.6765, down 0.13% on a day, amid in the early Wednesday’s trading. In doing so, the kiwi pair drops for the first time in the last eight days while also ignoring upbeat prints of China’s Caixin Services PMI.

Even so, a confluence of an ascending trend line from August 31 and 100-HMA around 0.6745-40 is likely to question the latest weakness amid normal RSI conditions.

Should sellers sneak in around 0.6740, Monday’s low and July month’s top surrounding 0.6720/15 will be additional support that can challenge the pair’s further downside towards the sub-0.6700 area.

Meanwhile, the descending trend line from the previous day near 0.6775 becomes the immediate upside barrier ahead of the multi-month high flashed on Wednesday around 0.6790.

It should, however, be noted that 0.6790 is also high of July 2019 and the same will precede the 0.6800 threshold to challenge the bulls afterward.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6763
Today Daily Change -9 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 0.6772
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6613
Daily SMA50 0.6589
Daily SMA100 0.6398
Daily SMA200 0.6383
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.679
Previous Daily Low 0.6741
Previous Weekly High 0.6744
Previous Weekly Low 0.6514
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6771
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.676
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6719
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6696
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6794
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6817
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6843

 

 

Latest Forex News

