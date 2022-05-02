- NZD/USD bears running into a wall of support.
- The weekly M-formation is a compelling feature on the charts.
NZD/USD has been in supply of late, as the following weekly analysis illustrates, beaten down amid a general deterioration in global risk appetite as US bond yields rose. April has been a pood month for the bird, dropping its lowest level since mid-2020 and right on key support.
''How it fares this week will likely be influenced not just by broad global risk appetite, but also Thursday’s Fed decision and NZ labour market data on Wednesday,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said. In the meantime, there is scope for a bullish correction if the bulls can fend off the bears at a critical weekly support structure.
NZD/USD weekly chart
NZD/USD's weekly chart sees the price running into a long-term structure area and the focus is on the prior low near 0.6530. Above there, the bulls will be looking to the next line of the M-formation near 0.68 the figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dribbles around mid-0.7000s on mixed PMIs, focus on RBA, Fed
AUD/USD consolidates recent losses around the multi-day bottom near 0.7050 during the quiet Asian session on Monday. The pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the upbeat PMI data for April at home, as well as mildly bid US stock futures
USD/JPY eyes another battle with 130.30 hurdle
USD/JPY picks up bids to pare the previous day’s losses around 130.00 on Monday. Even so, the yen pair remains below the 50-HMA, as well as a downward sloping trend line from Thursday. Short-term resistance line, sluggish RSI conditions challenge recent rebound.
Gold tumbles below $1,890.00 on Fed rate hike expectations, US PMI eyed
Gold (XAUUSD) Price has slipped below $1,890.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) has been strengthened on bolstering expectations of a decent rate hike by the Fed. The uncertainty over the announcement by the Fed is forcing investors to hide behind the DXY
Analysts argue that Algorand is undervalued despite recent bearish price trend
Algorand is one of the few projects in decentralized finance that has contributed consistently to the development of the ecosystem. Despite ALGO being undervalued, the altcoin has posted losses consistently.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Apple and Amazon can't save us, is it time to abandon ship?
Equities are back at precarious levels as we approach the end of the week and the end of the month. Tech earnings season is now more or less done and dusted and the report card looks like its detention.