NZD/USD Price Analysis: Trims NZ Q4 CPI-led gains above 0.7200

- NZD/USD extends pullback from the recently refreshed one-week high of 0.7226
- Bullish MACD and successful trading above 100-bar SMA keep buyers hopeful.
- Immediate rising trend line, 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filters.
NZD/USD drops to 0.7211 while consolidating recent gains during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the kiwi pair marks 0.15% intraday upside, triggered mainly after New Zealand’s (NZ) upbeat fourth quarter (Q4) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
Read: NZD/USD jumps above 0.7200 on strong New Zealand Q4 CPI
Although the recent pullback eyes to revisit 100-bar SMA, at 0.7196 now, bullish MACD and sustained trading beyond an ascending trend line from Tuesday as well as 200-bar SMA favor the NZD/USD buyers.
It should, however, be noted that a horizontal area comprising multiple highs marked since late-January 08, around 0.7240/45 restricts the quote’s short-term upside.
As a result, NZD/USD traders should wait for a clear break of either 0.7196 or 0.7245 for fresh moves.
While an upside break of 0.7245 will target the monthly high of 0.7316, the quote’s declines below 0.7196 will have to break the immediate support line, at 0.7163 now, followed by a 200-bar SMA level of 0.7148, to please sellers.
Should NZD/USD bears keep the reins past-0.7148, the monthly’s low around 0.7096 should return to the chart.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7215
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.7203
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.716
|Daily SMA50
|0.7081
|Daily SMA100
|0.6873
|Daily SMA200
|0.6639
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7224
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7168
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7118
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7203
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7172
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7284
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
