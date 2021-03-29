NZD/USD Price Analysis: Trims intraday losses towards 0.7005-10 key hurdle

- NZD/USD bounces off intraday low after easing from four-month-old horizontal resistance earlier in Asia.
- Bearish MACD, failures to cross immediate key hurdle favor sellers.
- Confluence of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA challenges the bears.
NZD/USD trims early Asian session losses while picking up the bids to 0.6990, down 0.24% on a day, during Monday’s initial trading. Even so, the quote stays below a horizontal area from late November 2020 that triggered the latest pullback.
Given the bearish MACD signals and the quote’s failures to cross the key resistance around 0.7005-10, bears are likely to keep the reins until the quote flashes a daily closing above 0.7010.
However, the NZD/USD sellers don’t have much to cheer as the yearly low near 0.6945 holds the key to the quote’s downside targeting 0.6875 support convergence including 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September-February upside.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 0.7010 may not hesitate to challenge the 0.7100 thresold comprising multiple lows marked since January 18 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
Overall, NZD/USD is witnessing a corrective pullback that needs justification before recalling the buyers.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6987
|Today Daily Change
|-19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27%
|Today daily open
|0.7006
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7155
|Daily SMA50
|0.7194
|Daily SMA100
|0.7125
|Daily SMA200
|0.687
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7006
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7183
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6943
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.697
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6967
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6909
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
