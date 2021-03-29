NZD/USD Price Analysis: Trims intraday losses towards 0.7005-10 key hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD bounces off intraday low after easing from four-month-old horizontal resistance earlier in Asia.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to cross immediate key hurdle favor sellers.
  • Confluence of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day SMA challenges the bears.

NZD/USD trims early Asian session losses while picking up the bids to 0.6990, down 0.24% on a day, during Monday’s initial trading. Even so, the quote stays below a horizontal area from late November 2020 that triggered the latest pullback.

Given the bearish MACD signals and the quote’s failures to cross the key resistance around 0.7005-10, bears are likely to keep the reins until the quote flashes a daily closing above 0.7010.

However, the NZD/USD sellers don’t have much to cheer as the yearly low near 0.6945 holds the key to the quote’s downside targeting 0.6875 support convergence including 200-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September-February upside.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 0.7010 may not hesitate to challenge the 0.7100 thresold comprising multiple lows marked since January 18 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

Overall, NZD/USD is witnessing a corrective pullback that needs justification before recalling the buyers.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6987
Today Daily Change -19 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.27%
Today daily open 0.7006
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7155
Daily SMA50 0.7194
Daily SMA100 0.7125
Daily SMA200 0.687
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7006
Previous Daily Low 0.6948
Previous Weekly High 0.7183
Previous Weekly Low 0.6943
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6984
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.697
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6967
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6928
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6909
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7044
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7083

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle

EUR/USD: Drops back below 1.1800 on virus woes, Sino-American tussle

EUR/USD fades Friday’s recovery moves as sentiment worsens. Germany needs lockdown, French doctors warn of increase in COVID-19 patients in the ICU.  Holiday-shortened week lacks data on Monday, risk news remains as the key.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside

GBP/USD cools down after two consecutive days of upside, takes rounds to 1.3800 during Monday’s Asian session. Normal RSI conditions back bounce off 10-week-old support line, 50% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/USD News

Ripple eyes $0.6500 as key support continues to hold

Ripple eyes $0.6500 as key support continues to hold

Ripple lost more than 12% on Wednesday but staged a decisive rebound ahead of the weekend and now remains on track to close the second straight week in the positive territory.  Next target on the upside is located at $0.6500.

Read more

What to look at next week

What to look at next week

The US dollar extended its recent gains even as the yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back by more than 15 basis points.  The euro, the 7-Up to the dollar's cola, fell to its lowest level since last November and the greenback rose to new highs for the year.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures