- The outlook will be bullish ahead if buyers can breach the resistance of 0.6564.
- The downside will be opened if the price breaks below 0.6417.
As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to break a key weekly level at this juncture, it was stated that the bulls need a clean break of the resistance or they will risk facing a firm move by the bears. Indeed, the bears have played their hand since the analysis and the price is being forced lower to test a potential support structure. The following illustrates the state of play on a multi-timeframe basis:
NZD/USD prior analysis
''The prior resistance on the daily and 4-hour charts that have a confluence with the daily Fibonacci scale would be expected to act as a support structure for the coming sessions.''
NZD/USD live market
As illustrated, the price has indeed moved towards the support area, so the question is whether the bulls will commit here to throw in the towel, pressured by the bears.
If the bears over-power the bulls, following some initial resistance from the bulls, then the case of a bearish head and shoulders could be made:
The price imbalance between the prior lows of 0.6417 to the 18 and 19 May support near 0.6290 will be vulnerable to mitigation.
This scenario would coincide with the weekly outlook as follows:
Or, if the bulls do maintain control, the outlook could be very bullish ahead if they can breach the resistance of 0.6564:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains below 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7229 on Wednesday, its highest in almost a month. However, the sour tone of equities and renewed demand for the greenback pushed it back lower, now trading around 0.7180. Australia Trade Balance coming up next.
EUR/USD trading around 1.0650 amid the dollar’s comeback
Demand for the greenback surged following upbeat US data, while the American currency was also underpinned by the risk-off mood triggered by lingering inflation and recession concerns. The focus now shifts to US employment-related figures.
Gold: Risk aversion pushes XAUUSD up
The new month brought optimism among traders, which gave Gold an unexpected boost. XAU traded as low as $1,825.45 but surged towards $1,850 as Wall Street opened with substantial gains. The positive mood was short-lived, as stocks took a turn for the worse.
What Shiba Inu needs to end the downtrend
SHIB is still consolidating within a range. Shiba Inu price has not delivered any substantial volume changes in the market. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a close above $0.00001370.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!