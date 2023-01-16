- NZD/USD struggles to defend bulls inside one-week-old ascending triangle.
- 200-SMA, previous resistance from mid-December adds to the downside filters.
- RSI retreat, sluggish MACD lures bears amid dull markets.
NZD/USD stays defensive around 0.6390, following a retreat from multi-day high, as traders await the key China Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) during early Tuesday. Also likely to have probed the Kiwi pair buyers are recently released downbeat quarterly economic forecasts by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER).
Also read: NZIER QSBO: New Zealand business confidence at lowest since 1974
That said, the quote pokes the support line of the weekly ascending triangle, close to 0.6375 by the press time, amid mildly bearish MACD signals and the RSI (14) weakness.
With this, the NZD/USD prices are likely to break the immediate support surrounding 0.6375. However, the 200-Simple Moving Average (SMA) level surrounding 0.6345 appears crucial for the bears.
Following that, the resistance-turned-support line from December 13, 2022, around 0.6265 at the latest, could challenge the Kiwi bears before giving them control.
On the flip side, the aforementioned triangle’s top line, close to 0.6425 by the press time, restricts the short-term NZD/USD upside.
Should the Kiwi pair buyers defy the triangle formation and keep the reins past 0.6425, the 0.6500 round figure and previous monthly peak near 0.6515 could challenge the quote’s upside momentum.
Overall, NZD/USD pair is likely to witness further weakness but the rejection of the bullish trend is yet absent from the radar.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6385
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6387
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6323
|Daily SMA50
|0.6267
|Daily SMA100
|0.6049
|Daily SMA200
|0.6211
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6417
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6335
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6418
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6314
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6366
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6385
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6342
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6298
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6461
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6505
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD treads water around mid-0.6900s ahead of China Q4 GDP
AUD/USD remains sidelined around 0.6955 after retreating from the highest levels since August 2022 during Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. The Aussie pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key China GDP for the Q4, as well as some second-tier data from Australia.
USD/JPY trades in the green around 128.50
USD/JPY trimmed early losses and recovered from a fresh multi-month low of 127.21, adding over 100 pips in a quiet Monday. Speculation about BoJ’s shift in monetary policy to support the JPY.
Gold bulls run out steam as United States Treasury bond yields rebound
Gold price marks a softer landing after rising to the highest levels since April 2022 in the last week. The yellow metal printed the first daily loss in three amid a sluggish start to the week as markets in the US were closed due to Martin Luther King’s Birthday.
Litecoin: Investors lock in on a $100 LTC prophecy
Litecoin price has rallied for four consecutive weeks in a row. LTC could rise toward the 200-week moving average at $100. The uptrend's health depends on the untagged $68 support zone remaining unbreached.
Will uncertainty about the seriousness of the US to fulfill its debt obligations harm the dollar?
This is a week you can go mad trying to absorb and understand so much data. It seems improbable, but Japan is front and center. Japan reports CPI on Friday, but before then, we get the Bank of Japan updated economic forecasts and any fresh changes to the monetary policy regime on Wednesday.