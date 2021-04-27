NZD/USD Price Analysis: Teasing a rising channel breakdown on the 1H chart

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • NZD/USD sellers fighting back control after the impressive rally to six-week tops.
  • The US dollar is back on the bid while China’s industrial profits skyrocket in March.
  • The kiwi eyes 50-HMA support is the selling pressure intensifies.

NZD/USD is correcting from six-week highs of 0.7244, although holds well above 0.7200 despite a broad US dollar comeback.

Higher copper and iron-ore prices seem to be the key drivers behind the latest surge in the commodities-linked currencies.

At the time of writing, the Kiwi drops 0.17% on a daily basis to trade around 0.7220, finding some support from a massive increase in the Chinese industrial profits for March. However, the 92.3% YoY jump in the profits is mainly due to the base effect.

All eyes remain on the FOMC decision and New Zealand’s employment data this week for fresh direction on the prices.

NZD/USD technical outlook

From a near-term technical perspective, the kiwi is on the verge of confirming a rising channel breakdown.

The price should close the hourly candlestick below the rising trendline support at 0.7226 to validate the downside break.

An additional downside could open up towards the ascending 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at 0.7203.

The next stop for the NZD bears is seen at the mildly bullish 100-HMA at 0.7194.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south but holds above the midline, keeping the bulls hopeful.   

NZD/USD hourly chart

Therefore, the kiwi needs to defend the key support at 0.7226, where the 21-HMA also coincides.

The multi-week tops at 0.7244 could then be back on the buyers’ radars.

NZD/USD additional levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7223
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 0.7237
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7097
Daily SMA50 0.7153
Daily SMA100 0.7154
Daily SMA200 0.6931
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7244
Previous Daily Low 0.7189
Previous Weekly High 0.723
Previous Weekly Low 0.7121
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.721
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7202
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7168
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7147
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7257
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7278
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7312

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact

EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact

EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle

GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle

GBP/USD picks up bids inside a three-day-old symmetrical triangle. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, upbeat RSI keeps buyers hopeful. 1.3150, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also test the momentum traders.

GBP/USD News

Here are some key insights into the Dogecoin speculative mania

Here are some key insights into the Dogecoin speculative mania

Since its early days, crypto markets have gone through various speculative cycles. From Bitcoin to ICOs to meme tokens, traders have rushed in and out of multiple assets as the market and its participants evolve.

Read more

Inflation spectre raised in raw materials

Inflation spectre raised in raw materials

Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza. 

Read more

