NZD/USD Price Analysis: Teasing a rising channel breakdown on the 1H chart

- NZD/USD sellers fighting back control after the impressive rally to six-week tops.
- The US dollar is back on the bid while China’s industrial profits skyrocket in March.
- The kiwi eyes 50-HMA support is the selling pressure intensifies.
NZD/USD is correcting from six-week highs of 0.7244, although holds well above 0.7200 despite a broad US dollar comeback.
Higher copper and iron-ore prices seem to be the key drivers behind the latest surge in the commodities-linked currencies.
At the time of writing, the Kiwi drops 0.17% on a daily basis to trade around 0.7220, finding some support from a massive increase in the Chinese industrial profits for March. However, the 92.3% YoY jump in the profits is mainly due to the base effect.
All eyes remain on the FOMC decision and New Zealand’s employment data this week for fresh direction on the prices.
NZD/USD technical outlook
From a near-term technical perspective, the kiwi is on the verge of confirming a rising channel breakdown.
The price should close the hourly candlestick below the rising trendline support at 0.7226 to validate the downside break.
An additional downside could open up towards the ascending 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at 0.7203.
The next stop for the NZD bears is seen at the mildly bullish 100-HMA at 0.7194.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south but holds above the midline, keeping the bulls hopeful.
NZD/USD hourly chart
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south but holds above the midline, keeping the bulls hopeful.
Therefore, the kiwi needs to defend the key support at 0.7226, where the 21-HMA also coincides.
The multi-week tops at 0.7244 could then be back on the buyers’ radars.
NZD/USD additional levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7223
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7097
|Daily SMA50
|0.7153
|Daily SMA100
|0.7154
|Daily SMA200
|0.6931
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7244
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7189
|Previous Weekly High
|0.723
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7121
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.721
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7202
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7168
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7147
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7312
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact
EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around 1.3900 inside immediate triangle
GBP/USD picks up bids inside a three-day-old symmetrical triangle. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, upbeat RSI keeps buyers hopeful. 1.3150, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level also test the momentum traders.
EUR/USD: Retreats below 1.2100, bullish bias remains intact
EUR/USD extends pullback from two-month top but stays above short-term key supports. One-week-old horizontal area precedes immediate support line and 200-HMA to test the bears. Bulls need to cross a downward sloping trend line from early January.
Here are some key insights into the Dogecoin speculative mania
Since its early days, crypto markets have gone through various speculative cycles. From Bitcoin to ICOs to meme tokens, traders have rushed in and out of multiple assets as the market and its participants evolve.
Inflation spectre raised in raw materials
Small gains predominate across stock markets, as investors await Tesla earnings tonight, kicking off the big tech reporting bonanza.