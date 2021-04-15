NZD/USD Price Analysis: Takes out key 50-DMA to hit three-week highs near 0.7175

- NZD/USD extends its uptrend, as all eyes remain on 0.7200.
- Symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1D chart bolsters the run higher.
- Recaptures 50-DMA barrier ahead of the US Retail Sales data.
NZD/USD is building on to the recent rally, looking to test the 0.7200 threshold following a break above the critical 50-daily moving average (DMA) at 0.7158.
The buyers now await the US Retail Sales report for the next push higher.
At the press time, the kiwi trades 0.49% higher at 0.7171, hovering close to fresh three-week highs of 0.7176 reached in the last minutes.
A symmetrical triangle confirmed on the daily chart on Wednesday has offered the much-needed boost to the NZD bulls.
The price has cut through the significant 100 (0.7149) and 50-DMAs, with the bullish RSI, presently at 59.13, suggesting more room to rise for the kiwi.
A test of the 0.7200 round numbers remains on the cards if the March 19 high of 0.7189 is breached convincingly.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Alternatively, the abovementioned critical resistance now support around 0.7150 could guard the immediate downside.
The next support is seen at 0.7100, below which the 0.7050 confluence zone could be challenged. That zone is the convergence of the 21-DMA and the triangle resistance-now-turned-support.
NZD/USD: Additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7171
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|0.7141
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7043
|Daily SMA50
|0.7158
|Daily SMA100
|0.7143
|Daily SMA200
|0.6906
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7151
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7046
|Previous Weekly High
|0.707
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6996
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7111
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7007
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6969
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7218
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7285
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
