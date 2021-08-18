NZD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles near multi-month lows, seems vulnerable to slide further

- NZD/USD has now drifted back closer to multi-month lows touched earlier this Wednesday.
- A sustained break below a two-month-old trading range has set the stage for further weakness.
- The occurrence of death-cross and bearish oscillators add credence to the negative outlook.
The NZD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the post-RBNZ recovery move, instead met with some fresh supply near mid-0.6900s. The pair retreated over 60 pips from daily swing highs and has now slipped back below the 0.6900 round-figure mark.
Worries that the continuous rise in new COVID-19 cases could lead to a global economic slowdown, along with political tensions in Afghanistan, continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This, to a larger extent, helped offset a subdued US dollar price action and was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the perceived riskier kiwi.
From a technical perspective, the NZD/USD pair finally seems to have confirmed a bearish break below a two-month-old trading range. This comes on the back of the occurrence of a death-cross – wherein 50-day SMA has fallen below the very important 200-day SMA – supports prospects for an extension of the ongoing downward trajectory.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have been drifting lower in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. Some follow-through selling below the daily swing lows, around the 0.6870-65 region, will reaffirm the near-term bearish bias.
The NZD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards intermediate support near mid-0.6800s before eventually dropping to the 0.6800 mark en-route the 0.6775-70 horizontal resistance breakpoint.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might continue to confront some resistance near mid-0.6900s. A sustained move beyond might trigger a short-covering move and push the NZD/USD pair back towards the key 0.7000 psychological mark. This is closely followed by the 50-day SMA, around the 0.7015 region, which should cap the upside.
NZD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6891
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6996
|Daily SMA50
|0.7014
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7032
|Previous Daily Low
|0.69
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6969
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.695
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7001
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7133
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
