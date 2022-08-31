NZD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles around 0.6150, aims to recapture two-year low at 0.6020

NEWS
  • NZD/USD has sensed barricades around 0.6150, downside looks likely amid an overall bearish structure.
  • The 20-and 50-EMAs have represented a bear cross, which adds to the downside filters.
  • A decisive move below 40.00 by the RSI (14) will trigger a fresh sell.

The NZD/USD pair is struggling to cross the immediate hurdle of 0.6150 after a less-confident rebound from 0.6130 in the Asian session. Broadly, the asset is displaying sideways movement around 0.6140 and the short-lived pullback is likely to turn into a fresh sell ahead.

On the daily scale, the asset is declining towards the two-year low at 0.6023, recorded on July 14. The major is continuously following the lower-high lower-low structure, which bolsters the odds of more downside ahead.

A bear cross, represented by the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6281 has triggered a fresh downside leg.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is hovering around 40.00 continuously for the past week. A decisive slippage below 40.00 will trigger the downside momentum, which will strengthen the greenback bulls.

A pullback move to near Aug 22 low at 0.6156 will trigger a bargain sell, which will drag the asset towards the round-level support at 0.6100, followed by a two-year low at 0.6023.

Alternatively, a break above Thursday’s high at 0.6252 will send the asset towards August 8 high at 0.6304. A breach of the latter will unleash the kiwi bulls for further upside towards August 1 high at 0.6353.

NZD/USD daily chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6143
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 0.6129
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6269
Daily SMA50 0.624
Daily SMA100 0.6359
Daily SMA200 0.6573
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6195
Previous Daily Low 0.6123
Previous Weekly High 0.6252
Previous Weekly Low 0.6132
Previous Monthly High 0.633
Previous Monthly Low 0.6061
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6151
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6167
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6103
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6077
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6031
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6175
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6221
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6247

 

 

