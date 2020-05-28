NZD/USD Price Analysis: Steadily moves beyond 100-DMA hurdle near 0.6200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD regains traction on Thursday amid some renewed USD selling bias.
  • The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
  • Any pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity and help limit the downside.

The NZD/USD pair edged higher during the early North American session, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum further beyond 100-day SMA resistance near the 0.6200 mark.

Looking at a slightly broader picture, the pair has been trending higher along an upward sloping channel over the past two months or so, supporting prospects for a further appreciating move.

The constructive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have managed to hold in the bullish territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone.

Hence, some follow-through strength towards challenging the ascending channel resistance, currently near mid-0.6200s, now looks a distinct possibility amid the prevalent selling bias around the USD.

The mentioned barrier is closely followed by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6756-0.5470 downfall, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for additional gains.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity. Dip-buying should help limit the downside near a previous resistance breakpoint, around the 0.6150 region.

NZD/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6213
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 0.618
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6078
Daily SMA50 0.601
Daily SMA100 0.6205
Daily SMA200 0.6318
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6234
Previous Daily Low 0.6149
Previous Weekly High 0.6159
Previous Weekly Low 0.5927
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6201
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6141
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6103
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6057
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6226
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6272
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.631

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

