NZD/USD Price Analysis: Stays directed towards yearly support line

- NZD/USD fades bounce off intraday low, prints mild losses on a day.
- Sustained trading below 21-day SMA, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- 100-day SMA adds strength to the 0.7115 support confluence.
NZD/USD remains depressed while retreating to 0.7160, down 0.10% on a day, during early Friday. In doing so, the kiwi pair justifies multiple failures to cross 21-day SMA.
Not only repeated pullbacks from short-term SMA but bearish MACD also direct the NZD/USD prices towards a confluence of 100-day SMA and an ascending support line from December 21, 2020.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s weakness past-0.7115 key level will make it vulnerable to revisit the area surrounding the 0.7000 threshold marked in December 2020.
Alternatively, the corrective pullback may eye the 0.7200 round-figure before attacking the 21-day SMA level of 0.7240.
Also acting as an important upside hurdle is a horizontal region comprising multiple tops marked since January, around 0.7310-15.
Overall, NZD/USD is likely to stay pressured but strong support on the downside challenges the bears.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7166
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.7168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7243
|Daily SMA50
|0.7213
|Daily SMA100
|0.7105
|Daily SMA200
|0.6852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.727
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7159
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7103
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7201
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7228
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.731
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
