NZD/USD Price Analysis: Stays above 0.6210 after retreating from five month high

- NZD/USD extends its gains as the US Dollar loses ground on subdued Treasury yields.
- Technical indicators suggest revisiting a five-month high at 0.6249 and the major resistance at 0.6250.
- A firm break below the 0.6200 level could lead the pair to navigate the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6165.
NZD/USD continues its winning streak for the fourth successive day on the dovish Federal Reserve’s outlook on interest rates trajectory in 2024. The NZD/USD pair received upward support from the Fed’s decision not to adjust its current interest rate stance. Additionally, Kiwi’s Q3 Gross Domestic Product (YoY) declined by 0.6% against the expected growth of 0.5%. The GDP (QoQ) fell by 0.3% as compared to the 0.2% market expectations.
The NZD/USD pair trades higher near 0.6210 during the European session on Thursday post pulling back from the five-month high at 0.6249 aligned with the major resistance level at 0.6250. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above the 50 level, indicating a bullish sentiment to retest the latter.
A breakthrough above the resistance area could support the NZD/USD pair to explore the psychological region around the 0.6300 level. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line, situated above the centerline and the signal line, could be a confirmation of bullish momentum in the market.
On the downside, a break below the psychological support level of 0.6200 could push the pair to fall to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6165 before the major support at 0.6150. A decisive break below the level could lead the NZD/USD pair to navigate the region around the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6138 followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6090 level.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart:
NZD/USD: More technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6217
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6206
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6106
|Daily SMA50
|0.5988
|Daily SMA100
|0.5979
|Daily SMA200
|0.6088
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6213
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6223
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6103
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6164
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6251
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.638
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
