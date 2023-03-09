NZD/USD Price Analysis: Snaps three-day downtrend as buyers poke 0.6130 hurdle

- NZD/USD seesaws around intraday high while keeping the bounce off 3.5-month low.
- 50-HMA, two-week-old horizontal resistance area restrict immediate run-up inside short-term bullish channel.
- Oscillators suggest slower grind towards the north but buyers need validation from 0.6200.
NZD/USD pares weekly losses around 0.6120 amid the early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Kiwi pair prints mild gains while snapping the previous three-day downtrend, as well as keeping the early-day rebound from the lowest levels since November 17, 2022.
While portraying the quote’s latest rebound, an ascending trend channel from Tuesday gains major attention.
That said, the NZD/USD price currently pokes a convergence of the fortnight-long horizontal resistance area, as well as the 50-Hour Moving Average (HMA), around 0.6130 by the press time.
It’s worth noting, however, that the bullish MACD signals and the recently firmer RSI (14) hint at the Kiwi pair’s further recovery, which in turn highlights the stated bullish channel’s top line near 0.6140.
In a case where the NZD/USD price remains firmer past 0.6140, a downward-sloping resistance line from March 01, close to 0.6195 by the press time, lures the buyers, a break of which could quickly propel the quote towards the monthly high of 0.6277.
On the flip side, a clear break of the stated bullish channel’s bottom line, around the 0.6100 round figure, could trigger a south-run targeting the 0.6000 psychological magnet. Though, the early September 2022 low near 0.5995 can act as an extra filter towards the south.
Overall, NZD/USD remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest corrective bounce.
NZD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6125
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|0.6113
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6233
|Daily SMA50
|0.6328
|Daily SMA100
|0.6232
|Daily SMA200
|0.6172
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6139
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6277
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6131
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6118
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6085
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.603
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.614
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6195
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
