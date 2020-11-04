NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sideways, holding above key 0.6600/10 area

By Matías Salord
  • The kiwi found support amid risk appetite, but remains in range.
  • NZD/USD with modest bullish bias, needs to consolidate above 0.6700.

The NZD/USD dropped earlier on Wednesday approaching 0.6600 but then it bounced, affected by the results of the US election. The driver on Wednesday is the US dollar more than risk appetite. Equity prices in Wall Street are rising sharply, but commodity currencies only modestly.

The short-term bias in NZD/SUD points slightly to the upside as it continues to be supported by a trend line and also by the 100-day moving average around the 0.6610 area. A consolidation below 0.6600 should lead to more losses, targeting 0.6500, with interim support at 0.6560.

The kiwi needs to break the 0.6720 resistance area and hold firm above in order to clear the way to more gains and to potentially test the September top near 0.6800, the next key barrier.

NZD/USD daily chart 

nzdusd

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6683
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.6682
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6638
Daily SMA50 0.6653
Daily SMA100 0.6605
Daily SMA200 0.6392
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6719
Previous Daily Low 0.6614
Previous Weekly High 0.6726
Previous Weekly Low 0.6597
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6679
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6654
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6567
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6519
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6729
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6777
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6835

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

