NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers flirt with 0.6700 amid bearish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD struggles to keep bounces off 50-bar EMA.
  • The key Fibonacci retracement levels, falling trend line from July 31 act as additional supports.
  • Ascending trend line from June 09 becomes important resistance.

NZD/USD seesaws around the weekly lows while taking rounds to 0.6700, down 0.20% on a day, during the early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the kiwi pair attempts recovery from 50-bar EMA but bearish MACD and sustained trading below July month top keeps the sellers hopeful.

As a result, any more pullbacks towards 0.6720 become an opportunity to sell while targeting 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracements of the pair’s upside from August 20 to September 02, respectively around 0.6640 and 0.6600.

It should, additionally, be noted that any more weakness below 0.6600 will be probed by a five-week-old falling trend line, previous resistance, around 0.6595.

Alternatively, the pair’s upside moves past-0.6720 will have multiple resistances around 0.6740/45, a break of which can challenge the monthly top close to 0.6790.

During the quote’s sustained run-up beyond 0.6790, an ascending trend line from the early June month around 0.6805 will be the key to watch.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.67
Today Daily Change -12 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.18%
Today daily open 0.6712
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6614
Daily SMA50 0.6594
Daily SMA100 0.6405
Daily SMA200 0.6385
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6778
Previous Daily Low 0.6693
Previous Weekly High 0.6744
Previous Weekly Low 0.6514
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6726
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6746
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6677
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6642
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6592
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6763
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6813
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6848

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD consolidates the bounce above 0.7250, eyes on US NFP

AUD/USD consolidates the bounce above 0.7250, eyes on US NFP

AUD/USD keeps its recovery mode intact from weekly lows of 0.7251 despite the downbeat Australian Retail Sales data. The sell-off in the US stocks dented the market mood and weighed on the higher-yielding aussie. Focus shifts to US NFP. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls holding in there despite Wall Street rout

USD/JPY bulls holding in there despite Wall Street rout

USD/JPY bulls stay on the 106 level as markets get set for the US jobs numbers. The yen is in focus for the sessions ahead, before the Nonfarm Payrolls risk kicks in fully. On Wall Street, there was a sharp drop in stocks.

USD/JPY News

Gold jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline

Gold jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline

Gold's 0.5% rise has confirmed a breakout on the hourly chart. The metal has pierced the hourly chart descending trendline, indicating an end of the downtrend from the Sept. 1 high of $1,992.

Gold News

WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA

WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA

WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.

Oil News

800 point drop in Dow sends risk FX lower

800 point drop in Dow sends risk FX lower

With less than 24 hours to go before the next US jobs report, it was finally time for investors to take profits on overstretched equity positions...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures