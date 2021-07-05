NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers brace for 0.7000 on pullback from monthly resistance

- NZD/USD remains pressured below one-month-old resistance line, fails to extend Friday’s corrective pullback.
- Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful but 100-SMA adds to the upside filters.
NZD/USD takes a U-turn from the short-term key resistance line towards the 0.7000, down 0.08% around 0.7023 by the press time of early Monday.
The kiwi pair’s latest moves take clues from China’s Caixin Services PMI, 50.3 versus 55.7 expected and 55.1 prior, as well as downbeat market sentiment.
While the 0.7000 psychological magnet lures intraday sellers, Friday’s low around 0.6945 and the yearly bottom close to the 0.6925-20 will test the NZD/USD bears afterward.
If at all the quote stays bearish past 0.6920, September 2020 tops near the 0.6800 round figure will be in focus.
Alternatively, an upside break of the stated resistance line near 0.7035 isn’t a green pass to the NZD/USD buyers as 100-SMA level of 0.7042 and June 25 top surrounding 0.7100 will be the key hurdles.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7024
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.707
|Daily SMA50
|0.7162
|Daily SMA100
|0.7158
|Daily SMA200
|0.7058
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7039
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6947
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7087
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6947
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7155
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
