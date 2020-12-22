NZD/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable to retest 0.7000 psychological mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD met with some fresh supply near the 0.7115-20 support-turned-resistance.
  • The intraday technical set-up support prospects for a retest of the key 0.7000 mark.
  • Bullish oscillators on the daily chart warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders.

The NZD/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound of over 100 pips from the key 0.7000 psychological mark and met with some fresh supply on Tuesday. The momentum ran out of the steam near the 0.7115-20 strong support breakpoint.

Meanwhile, the intraday downtick dragged the NZD/USD pair back to the 0.7060-50 horizontal support during the first half of the European session. With technical indicators on hourly charts holding in the bearish territory, the pair seems vulnerable to retest the 0.7000 mark.

That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been losing traction – are still holding in the positive territory. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying near the mentioned level and warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the 0.7000 level before positioning for an extension of the sharp corrective slide from over two-and-half-year tops. The NZD/USD pair might then accelerate the fall further towards the 0.6930-25 support zone.

On the flip side, the 0.71000 mark, closely followed by the 0.7115-20 support-turned-resistance might continue to cap any attempted move up. A sustained strength beyond will negate the bearish outlook and pushed the NZD/USD pair back towards the 0.7145 region en-route recent swing highs, around the 0.7170 region.

NZD/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7052
Today Daily Change -0.0048
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 0.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7061
Daily SMA50 0.687
Daily SMA100 0.6751
Daily SMA200 0.6499
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7125
Previous Daily Low 0.7002
Previous Weekly High 0.7172
Previous Weekly Low 0.7054
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7049
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7078
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7026
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6953
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6904
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7149
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7198
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7271

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Editors' Picks

GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty

GBP/USD remains volatile amid Brexit, covid strain uncertainty

GBP/USD has dropped to 1.3360 and quickly recovered ground, amid jittery trading. Brexit talks continue with hope for a compromise on fisheries. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage

EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage

EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, marginally lower as markets remain concerned about the new virus strain but are calmer. Congress passed the $900 billion stimulus bill. US GDP data is awaited.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low

XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low

Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to the $1884 area and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 region, down around 0.50% for the day.

Gold news

FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed

FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed

The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects

US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects

The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.

US Dollar Index News

