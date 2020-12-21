NZD/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near 1-1/2 week low, just below mid-0.7000s

- NZD/USD witnessed heavy selling on Monday and broke below the 0.7100 confluence support.
- A subsequent fall below the 0.7060-55 might have shifted the bias in favour of bearish traders.
- Oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
The NZD/USD pair opened with a weekly bearish gap around the 0.7110-05 region and continued losing ground through the early European session on Monday. A sustained break below the lower boundary of a near two-week-old ascending channel was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and aggravated the intraday selling pressure.
The imposition of tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the UK to contain the fast-spreading new variant of coronavirus and a deadlock in post-Brexit trade talks took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This, in turn, provided a strong boost to the safe-haven USD and drove some heavy flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.
Meanwhile, the trend-channel support coincided with 200-hour SMA and subsequent break below 0.7060-55 horizontal zone might have already set the stage for additional losses. The NZD/USD pair now seems vulnerable to extend the sharp corrective fall from over two-and-half-year tops and slide further to the key 0.7000 psychological mark.
Technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart have just started drifting into the negative territory and losing positive momentum on the daily chart, adding credence to the negative outlook. That said, RSI on the 1-hourly chart is already flashing extremely oversold conditions and warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
On the flip side, the 0.7095-0.7100 confluence support breakpoint now seems to capped any meaningful recovery attempt. Hence, a move back towards the mentioned support-turned-resistance might be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
NZD/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7051
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.18
|Today daily open
|0.7135
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7052
|Daily SMA50
|0.6861
|Daily SMA100
|0.6746
|Daily SMA200
|0.6493
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7156
|Previous Daily Low
|0.711
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7172
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7128
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7139
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7065
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7204
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes below 1.33 on new covid strain fears
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, crashing by over 200 pips as the UK faces supply chain issues amid travel bans imposed to stop the spread of the new covid strain. PM Johnson convenes the Cobra cabinet shortly to respond to the emergency.
EUR/USD tumbles under 1.22 amid virus fears, despite US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD has fallen below 1.22 as fears of the rapidly transmitting coronavirus strain take hold of markets. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, marginally improving the market mood.
Gold extends break above $1900 amid virus lockdowns, US stimulus deal
Gold remains strongly bid during Monday’s Asian session, having recaptured $1900 amid the agreement on a US stimulus deal. US Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief aid package on Sunday, with votes likely on Monday.
Forex Today: New covid strain boosts dollar, gold shines on fiscal stimulus deal, Brexit eyed
The market mood has soured and the US dollar is jumping as a new coronavirus strain in the UK triggered flight bans and heightened concerns. US lawmakers reached a $900 billion stimulus deal, boosting gold. Vaccine and Brexit headlines are eyed.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls battle seven-week-old resistance line
The dollar index (DXY) extends Friday’s run-up amid US Senate passes one-day stopgap funding with nearly final covid stimulus. 10-day SMA adds strength to the immediate upside hurdle. Bears can re-enter on the downside break below 90.00.