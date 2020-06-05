NZD/USD Price Analysis: RSI divergence keeps sellers hopeful inside nearby rising channel

- NZD/USD refreshes intraday high following upbeat comments from New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson.
- RSI divergence on the hourly chart can drag the quote to 0.6420/25 support confluence.
- February month high lures the buyers during further upside.
NZD/USD takes the bids near 0.6473, up 0.14% on a day, during the early Friday’s trading. The kiwi pair recently benefited from New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson suggesting further helps for domestic businesses.
Read: NZ FinMin Robertson: Will further extend coronavirus support schemes for businesses
Even so, bearish RSI divergence, portrayed by a higher high in prices and lower high in RSI, seems to cap the quote’s short-term upside within the two-day-old rising trend line.
As a result, sellers may target a confluence of the said channel’s support line and an ascending trend line from May 29, around 0.6420/25, during the further downside.
However, a 100-HMA level of 0.6357 might restrict the NZD/USD price’s additional weakness.
Alternatively, the channel’s upper line and February month high, respectively around 0.6495 and 0.6505, could keep the short-term bulls chained.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.647
|Today Daily Change
|8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.6462
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6157
|Daily SMA50
|0.6073
|Daily SMA100
|0.6187
|Daily SMA200
|0.6316
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6478
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6404
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.645
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6432
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6418
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6373
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6492
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6523
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6567
