NZD/USD Price Analysis: RSI divergence keeps sellers hopeful inside nearby rising channel

NZD/USD refreshes intraday high following upbeat comments from New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson.

RSI divergence on the hourly chart can drag the quote to 0.6420/25 support confluence.

February month high lures the buyers during further upside.

NZD/USD takes the bids near 0.6473, up 0.14% on a day, during the early Friday’s trading. The kiwi pair recently benefited from New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson suggesting further helps for domestic businesses.

Read: NZ FinMin Robertson: Will further extend coronavirus support schemes for businesses

Even so, bearish RSI divergence, portrayed by a higher high in prices and lower high in RSI, seems to cap the quote’s short-term upside within the two-day-old rising trend line.

As a result, sellers may target a confluence of the said channel’s support line and an ascending trend line from May 29, around 0.6420/25, during the further downside.

However, a 100-HMA level of 0.6357 might restrict the NZD/USD price’s additional weakness.

Alternatively, the channel’s upper line and February month high, respectively around 0.6495 and 0.6505, could keep the short-term bulls chained.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected